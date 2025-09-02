David Tennant's wife Georgia inundated with support after 'horrendous' death threat

David Tennant's wife, Georgia Tennant, has received an outpouring of support after a terrifying death threat was directed at her online. Georgia, 40, took to Instagram to share the harrowing experience with her followers. Sharing a screenshot taken from Facebook, the post reads: "Whoever kills Georgia Tennant immediately will receive a reward from me." The second slide shows that the actress attempted to report the threat but was promptly shut down by Facebook, who told her that the post did not violate their community standards.

"Just been sent this by a friend. Out of curiosity @facebook what would constitute a breach of community standards?" Georgia captioned the two screenshots. She also tagged the social media giant's CEO, Mark Zuckerburg in the post. The post quickly garnered tens of thousands of likes and comments from horrified fans and friend who were bewildered that the threat had not been removed. Despite this, the actress, who is married to Doctor Who star David Tennant, received an outpouring of support from fans and friends in the comment section.

"Report this to the police. This goes beyond reporting it to Facebook," one concerned commenter wrote. English singer Sophie Ellis-Baxter even chimed in, writing, "Wow I'm so sorry that's horrendous. Police matter I'd say? Xx sending love xx." A third commenter added: "Does Facebook even have community guidelines, or do they just not care?" The original post has since been deleted or made private and just hours after sharing the threat to her Instagram, Georgia turned the comments of the post off.

Georgia and David's marriage

Georgia has been married to actor David Tennant since 2011. The pair met on the set of Doctor Who in 2008, where Georgia played the Doctor's daughter. Three years later, they tied the knot. Alongside Ty, Georgia's 23-year-old son from a previous marriage whom David adopted shortly after their marriage, the couple also share Olive, 14, Wilfred, 12, Doris, eight, and Birdie, five.

© Getty Images Georgia and David share five children together

Being a family of seven isn't always easy. "I think parenting is often sentimentalised, and sort of cleaned-up for consumption, and in my own experience being a parent, it’s hit and miss, and full of triumphs and disasters," David told Radio Times in July 2020.