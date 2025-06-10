Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Georgia Tennant's rarely-seen daughters reveal special bond amid strict parenting rule
David and Georgia Tennant pose together at the 2024 BAFTA Television Awards © Getty

The Doctor Who actors are parents to five kids

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
David Tennant, 54, and his wife Georgia, 40, rarely share photos inside their West London family home with their five kids, but they made an exception with a rare look at their daughter's bedroom. 

Leopard print wallpaper and green rugs featured in the maximalist interiors, but the focal point was the candy-pink wall littered with sticky notes with cute koala bears, featuring handwritten variations of the sweet phrase: "I love you." 

Georgia explained the notes had been left by sisters, sharing an insight into the special bond Olive, Doris and Birdie share.

Georgia Tennant's pink walls at home with post-it notes© Instagram

Georgia and David are also parents to Wilfred and Ty, whom the Doctor Who actress welcomed with her former partner, and David adopted.

Love story

The couple met while filming the iconic drama, with Georgia being cast as Jenny, in the 2008 episode, 'The Doctor's Daughter' – a fitting coincidence since her off-screen father, Pete Davison, played the fifth Doctor. 

Georgia Tennant and David Tennant attend the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025 in London, England.© Mike Marsland/WireImage
The couple both starred in Doctor Who

The actress pursued David, who admitted he was initially concerned about their age gap. She explained on That Gaby Roslin Podcast that she was "the driving force" behind their romance, with David clarifying he was not resistant, but thought they were an "unlikely life partnership."

They got married in 2011 and, despite both being used to the public eye, they have maintained an aura of secrecy when it comes to their family.

Rare photos have shown their children's clothes, but they have been careful to keep their identities private by hiding their faces.

Georgia's parenting rule

father hugging two children © Instagram
The couple live in West London with their brood

Georgia shared an unprecedented insight into their family life in an interview with Luxury London, in which she discussed her one parenting rule she lives by.

When asked to divulge her best piece of advice, Georgia revealed her children taught her that kindness is the most valuable lesson. 

David and Georgia Tennant's children© Instagram
Georgia Tennant children prioritise kindness over everything

"They were very young and said: 'What I realised is kindness is the most important thing'. And I have repeated that back to all of my children since they were able to speak. 

"I think that being a foundation for anything else you do in your life is all that matters, because we really, really need [kindness]. Remembering that that’s the most important thing will change the way you interact with the rest of the world," she explained.

