Georgia Tennant's secret lesson from children for life in spotlight with David

Georgia and David Tennant are one of the most beloved couples on British television – the Doctor Who co-stars have been consistently praised for their senses of humour, humility and transparency.

However, for any family, being in the spotlight hasn't always been the easiest, especially now with their five children in the mix, to whom the pair are incredibly doting parents. Fortunately, Georgia has found her own way of navigating it.

Speaking to Luxury London, she explained how she overcame her reservations about fame: "In the past year, I got a stylist called Sarah-Rose Harrison and, up until now, I've always found it quite difficult for stylists to really understand how uncomfortable going out is for me."

The actress continued: "The moment I met her 18 months ago, she understood immediately how awkward and self-conscious I was."

© Gareth Cattermole Georgia Tennant's new stylist Sarah has been key to her confidence

Georgia then explained how Sarah has dressed her for everything since then, and helped her to overcome her instinct to "always wear black". She also joked that Sarah "only [allows her] to wear black every other outfit", which she calls a "comfortable compromise".

When asked about the best advice she'd ever been given, she responded with an anecdote from her children.

She revealed: "They were very young and said: 'what I realised is kindness is the most important thing'. And I have repeated that back to all of my children since they were able to speak.

© Getty Images Georgia Tennant joked that Sarah only lets her wear black in every other outfit

The mother-of-five concluded: "I think that being a foundation for anything else you do in your life is all that matters, because we really, really need [kindness]. Remembering that that's the most important thing will change the way you interact with the rest of the world."

Georgia and David Tennant's kids

The couple share five children: Ty, Georgia's 22-year-old son from a previous marriage whom David adopted shortly after their marriage, Olive, 14, Wilfred, 12, Doris, eight, and Birdie, five.

Though many celebrity couples find themselves relying on a helping hand to raise their children, Georgia and David have received a lot of praise for their approach to parenting, which is a lot more hands-on than people have come to expect from families in the spotlight.

© Instagram David and Georgia Tennant share five children

David opened up about his aim to be more obviously affectionate with his children than his parents had been with him when he was growing up.

He said: "My mum and dad were very loving. But it was never very expressed. And it was expressed in their presence and their actions and their consistency but not particularly tactile.

"I don't remember us as a family saying, 'I love you' to each other," he continued. "I'm very glad our kids will be annoyed that we say it too much, it's the better way to be."