Georgia Tennant surprises with new picture of lookalike child
Georgia Tennant and David Tennant attend the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises at The Royal Festival Hall© Getty

The actress is married to Doctor Who star David Tennant

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
28 minutes ago
Georgia Tennant has delighted her social media followers with a new family photo that perfectly captures how much her children are growing. 

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the star, who is married to Doctor Who actor David Tennant, shared a sweet and surprising picture of herself with one of her children. It's not known whether it's 14-year-old Olive or 12-year-old Wilfred.

The duo were seen standing back-to-back, and what's immediately clear is that the child is now practically the same height as their mum, and shares a striking resemblance. 

Georgia playfully captioned the post: "The summer curse has struck again…"

Her followers immediately rushed to the comments section, with one writing: "It's all fun and games until you are the shortest in the room lol." 

Another said: "They're outgrowing us in so many ways." A third post read: "And they will only grow taller and taller.. #TennantGenes." 

Georgia and David Tennant's kids

The couple share five children: Ty, Georgia's 23-year-old son from a previous marriage whom David adopted shortly after their marriage, Olive, Wilfred, Doris and Birdie. 

While Georgia perfectly shares snippets into motherhood on her social media, she recently opened up about the other side of her life in the public eye. 

In an interview with Luxury London back in May, she explained: "In the past year, I got a stylist called Sarah-Rose Harrison and, up until now, I've always found it quite difficult for stylists to really understand how uncomfortable going out is for me." 

Host David Tennant and Georgia Tennant attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 16, 2025© Getty Images for BAFTA
Georgia Tennant with her husband David

The actress continued: "The moment I met her 18 months ago, she understood immediately how awkward and self-conscious I was." 

Close bond with her children

When asked about the best advice she'd ever been given, she responded with an anecdote from her children. She revealed: "They were very young and said: 'What I realised is kindness is the most important thing'. And I have repeated that back to all of my children since they were able to speak."

Georgia Tennant and her daughter, Olive, in their kitchen© Instagram
Georgia previously shared this picture

The mother-of-five added: "I think that being a foundation for anything else you do in your life is all that matters, because we really, really need [kindness]. Remembering that that's the most important thing will change the way you interact with the rest of the world."

