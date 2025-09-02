Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Venice Film Festival 2025 standing ovations: from Julia Roberts to Dwayne Johnson, the longest ones so far
From After the Hunt and Bugonia to The Smashing Machine and Frankenstine, the Venice Film Festival has lavished the stars with endless minutes of praise

Julia Roberts; Dwayne Johnson; Emma Stone pose on the red carpet at the 82nd Venice Film Festival© Getty Images
Ahad Sanwari
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Film festivals like Venice and Cannes have become more infamous than ever in recent years because of what's been dubbed in movie circles as the "standing ovation epidemic." More and more each year, the big ticket titles are being lavished with endless seconds of applause, ranging from a casual couple minutes to a whopping 10+. While casual fans wonder whether anyone ever loses all sensation in their hands for a long session (try clapping for 12 minutes at a stretch and see how that feels), it's a notable sign of the awards season to come.

Opinions on ovations as a competitive sport have varied. One social media user wrote in response to the latest clip from the Venice Film Festival: "istg every movie shown at the venice film festival gets a long ass standing ovation," with another saying: "Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein just snagged a 13-minute standing ovation at the 82nd Venice Film Festival. Let that sink in: 13. minutes. You could bake a cake or at least check Instagram twice in that time. No, seriously. Thirteen. Full. Minutes. of applause. Wild."

While an ovation is not the most accurate representative of what a film's eventual critical and audience reception will be like, it is a metric by which the popularity of its stars or IP can be judged. Lest we forget, Joker: Folie à Deux received between 10.5-12 minutes of applause, before eventually hitting theaters to become a box office bomb with a 31% Rotten Tomatoes score. It's not a monolith, but it's a good popularity meter.

Take a look at the longest standing ovations doled out at the 2025 Venice Film Festival so far, from love for Julia Roberts and George Clooney, to tears from Amanda Seyfried and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (keep in mind, numbers may vary). And relive all the ovations from last year in the video below...

WATCH: A look at all of the Venice Film Festival standing ovations in 2024
Toni Servillo, Anna Ferzetti, and Paolo Sorrentino attend the "La Grazia" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 27, 2025 in Venice, Italy.© Getty Images

The stars of "La Grazia"

La Grazia: 4 minutes

Paolo Sorrentino's La Grazia opened the festival on August 27, earning anywhere from four to six and a half minutes of applause. The understated drama stars Toni Servillo and Anna Ferzetti and documents the final moments of a fictional Italian presidency.

Vicky Krieps, Jim Jarmusch, Cate Blanchett, Charlotte Rampling, Luka Sabbat, Mayim Bialik and Indya Moore attend the "Father Mother Sister Brother" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

The stars of "Father Mother Sister Brother"

Father Mother Sister Brother: 5 minutes

Jim Jarmusch's Father Mother Sister Brother earned a strong five minutes for its ensemble cast, comprising Adam Driver, Tom Waits, Cate Blanchett, Charlotte Rampling, Mayim Bialik, Luka Sabbat and Indya Moore (Adam and Tom couldn't attend). The film connects three stories that speak of the relationships between parents and their children.

Michael Stuhlbarg, Nora Garrett, director Luca Guadagnino, Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri, ChloÃ« Sevigny and Andrew Garfield attend the "After The Hunt" photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy.© Getty Images

The stars of "After the Hunt"

After the Hunt: 6 minutes

Critic favorite Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt earned six minutes, lavished in particular at stars Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield, with the former getting noticeably emotional. The film features a college professor (Julia) who questions her own life when a student (Ayo) comes forth with an accusation against her co-worker (Andrew).

Greek director and screenwriter Yorgos Lanthimos, US actress Emma Stone, US actor Aidan Delbis, US actor Jesse Plemons and US actor Stavros Emmanuel Halkias, also known as Stavvy pose on the red carpet before the screening of the movie "Bugonia" presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido on August 28, 2025.© Getty Images

The stars of "Bugonia"

Bugonia: 7 minutes

Yorgos Lanthimos made magic with Emma Stone once again! The Poor Things duo earned seven minutes for Bugonia, which also stars Jesse Plemons and Alicia Silverstone. Bugonia centers around a CEO kidnapped by two employees who believe she's an alien, and proves that Emma shaving her head may have done her good!

Lee Sung-min, Park Hee-soon, Son Ye-jin, director Park Chan-wook, Lee Byung-hun and Yeom Hye-ra attend the "Eojjeol Suga Eopda" (No Other Choice) photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2025 in Venice, Italy.© Getty Images

The stars of "No Other Choice"

No Other Choice: 8 minutes

South Korean auteur Park Chan-Wook's first time at Venice with No Other Choice earned an eight-and-a-half-minute ovation. The murderous black comedy, based on the 1997 novel The Ax, stars Lee Byung-hun, Son Yejin, Park Hee-soon and Lee Sung-min about an increasingly despondent and desperate former paper company employee.

Ted Sarandos, Nicole Avant, Adam Sandler, George Clooney, Laura Dern and Riley Keough attend the "Jay Kelly" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 28, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

The stars of "Jay Kelly"

Jay Kelly: 10 minutes

Noah Baumbach's Netflix coming-of-age production Jay Kelly earned George Clooney and Adam Sandler a strong 9.5-10 minute ovation. Also starring Laura Dern and Billy Crudup, it centers around the titular character (George), an aging actor who contemplates life while exploring Europe with his manager and best friend (Adam).

Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, Olivier Assayas and Paul Dano attend "The Wizard Of The Kremlin" (Le Mage Du Kremlin) photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2025 in Venice, Italy. © Getty Images

The stars of "The Wizard of Kremlin"

The Wizard of Kremlin: 10 minutes

Olivier Assayas brought his controversial but seemingly now beloved take on Vladimir Putin's rise to power, The Wizard of Kremlin, to Venice with a 10-12 minute standing ovation. The film has also earned notable plaudits for its leading cast, Jude Law, Paul Dano and Alicia Vikander.

Alexandre Desplat, J. Miles Dale, Christoph Waltz, Scott Stuber, Felix Kammerer, Oscar Isaac, Guillermo del Toro, Jacob Elordi and Mia Goth attend the "Frankenstein" photocall during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

The stars of "Frankenstein"

Frankenstein: 14 minutes

Guillermo del Toro's lifelong passion project, Frankenstein, stunned audiences at Venice and earned a whopping 14 minutes of acclaim. It notably left the iconic filmmaker in tears, a similar fate befalling its lead Jacob Elordi, who co-stars with Mia Goth, Oscar Issac and Christoph Waltz.

Andrea Romeo, Mark Kerr, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Benny Safdie, David Koplan and Hiram Garcia attend "The Smashing Machine" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy© Getty Images

The stars of "The Smashing Machine"

The Smashing Machine: 15 minutes

The Rock really is cooking! Benny Safdie's The Smashing Machine saw Dwayne Johnson not only shed some pounds to play '90s fighting legend Mark Kerr, but also break down in tears with its 15-minute standing ovation after its premiere at the Lido, supported by his co-star and now close friend Emily Blunt.

Brady Corbet, Celia Rowlson-Hall, Scott Handy, Daniel Blumberg, Thomasin McKenzie, Tim Blake Nelson, Amanda Seyfried, David Cale, Andrew Morrison, Mona Fastvold, Adelaide James Fastvold Corbet, Jamie Bogyo, Maria Sand, Viola Prettejohn and Stacy Martin attend "The Testament Of Ann Lee" red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy.© Getty Images

The stars of "The Testament of Ann Lee"

The Testament of Ann Lee: 15 minutes

Mona Fastvold's The Testament of Ann Lee, a biographical depiction of the Shakers founder, currently tops Venice's tally so far with another 15+ minute ovation, leaving its lead Amanda Seyfried in tears. She stars alongside Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Stacy Martin, Tim Blake Nelson, Christopher Abbott and Matthew Beard.

