Jennifer Lawrence reveals tough opinion on famous best friend's haircut

Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone have been friends since 2015 after auditioning for many of the same roles. After 10 years of friendship, the two can be radically honest with each other.

Jennifer revealed to Vogue that she was not pleased when Emma shaved all her hair off for Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming film Bugonia. The film follows a pharmaceutical CEO (played by Emma) who is kidnapped by conspiracy theorists (played by Jesse Plemons and Aidan Delbis) who are convinced she is an alien dedicated to destroying Earth.

"I really didn't want her to shave her head," Jennifer explained. "I had already lived through the Billie Jean King haircut."

© FilmMagic Emma's daring haircut

Emma wore a shag haircut for the 2017 film, Battle of the Sexes, in which she portrayed the trailblazing tennis player Billie Jean King. Just before Emma shaved her head for Bugonia, which is set to premiere in October, she broke down in tears because it reminded her of when her mother, Krista, cut all her hair off while battling breast cancer.

"She actually did something brave," Emma said. "I'm just shaving my head."

Whether Jennifer liked the haircut or not, Emma told Vogue she loved it, continuing: "[There's] no better feeling in the world. The first shower when you've shaved your head? Oh my God, it's amazing."

© Kevin Winter Emma celebrating her Oscar win with Jennifer

After spending more time with a shaved-Emma, Jennifer's opinion began to change. "Honestly, she looked beautiful. She pulled it off," she said.

Jennifer and Emma's close friendship

Years before they could share their honest thoughts about each other's style, Jennifer and Emma were competitors. In 2011, they were both nominated for Golden Globes – Jennifer for Winter's Bone and Emma for Easy A.

"I auditioned for Easy A. I wanted it so bad," Jennifer told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

© Penske Media via Getty Images Emma and Jennifer always have fun together

But their on-screen rivalry ended after Emma connected with Jennifer in 2015. Jennifer told Vanity Fair: "If I weren't her biggest fan, I would've Tonya Harding'd her in the kneecaps."

The friends have made several public appearances together, including an iconic interview for W Magazine where the two explained their chaotic and loving friendship. At the 2024 Golden Globes, Jennifer and Emma were once again both nominated.

This time, Jennifer was nominated for her role in the comedy No Hard Feelings, while Emma was nominated for Poor Things. As the camera panned towards Jennifer just before the winner was announced, she mouthed: "If I don't win, I'm leaving!"

Emma ended up winning, and Jennifer stood up and cheered for her friend.

Soon after the Golden Globes, Jennifer presented Emma her second Oscar after she won Best Actress for Poor Things.

© Rich Polk The friends often find themselves at award shows

"In true [Emma] form, as soon as we got offstage and ran into the bathroom to scream and cry,” Jennifer recalled to PEOPLE. "I whispered, 'Two-time best-actress winner,' and [Emma] replied, 'I feel like that’s bad, though.'"