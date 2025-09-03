BBC makes controversial decision about The Repair Shop episodes

Jay Blades was removed from The Repair Shop after his estranged wife, Lisa Zbozen, accused him of coercive and controlling behaviour. The presenter has been charged with this and a further two counts of rape. The presenter was last in court on 13 August, appearing via video link, where he didn't enter a plea. At the time, he was granted conditional bail and his next court appearance will be on 10 September. Although Jay hasn't been on the show since the allegations came to light, the BBC has controversially kept episodes he presented on the iPlayer.

The BBC has, however, acted on previous occasions. After news presenter Huw Edwards pleaded guilty to accessing child abuse images, he was scrubbed from an episode of Doctor Who in which he had a voice role. Recent editions of MasterChef have also had footage of presenters Gregg Wallace and John Torode removed following the pair being dropped by the BBC over separate scandals.

One viewer noticed the discrepancy and questioned on social media: "@BBCOne so you sacked Gregg Wallace and co for various allegations and yet Jay Blades from the Repair Shop who's charged for 2 counts of rape, and his show still goes on air and he's hosting it [sic], total hypocrite?" HELLO! has reached out to the BBC for comment.

Jay's legal issues

© BBC Old episodes featuring Jay are still available on iPlayer

The TV presenter was arrested in May 2024 for coercive control, the same month Lisa announced their relationship was over on her Instagram page. Jay was charged in September that year, and in October, he pleaded not guilty to engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour towards Lisa at Worcester Crown Court. The charges claim that the TV presenter's behaviour had a "serious effect" on his partner, "namely that it caused her to fear on at least two occasions that violence would be used against her".

After the announcement of the charges last year, Jay stepped back from presenting The Repair Shop after seven years. He also resigned from his role with the King's Foundation, formerly the Prince's Foundation, having supported the charity as an ambassador and visited Dumfries House for a BBC special, The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit.

Last month, it was confirmed that the 55-year-old had been charged with two counts of rape; these charges are separate from the coercive control allegations. A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Jason Blades, 55, of Claverley in Shropshire, has been charged with two counts of rape. He is due to appear at Telford magistrates' court on 13 August 2025."