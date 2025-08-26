'Desperately needed' drama you need to watch ahead of highly-anticipated season 2

Are you ever in need of a new show? I know I often fall into that category. As a crime drama lover, I always need that whodunnit fix and one of the best shows that I've found recently is High Potential, which stars Kaitlin Olson. I quickly made my way through its 13 episodes and was even more delighted that once I'd gotten that fix, I learned I didn't have to wait too long because its upcoming season is due to drop on Disney+ next month. So if you're needing to fit in a quick binge before the new season drops, now is the perfect time to start streaming it.

The show stars Kaitlin as Morgan Gillroy, a cleaning lady with the LAPD who has an incredibly high intellect, allowing her to be consulted on for various cases; if you haven't seen it, it's very similar to the BBC's smash crime show Ludwig, just with more drama and less puzzles. The first season's finale aired this February and received major acclaim from both viewers and critics.

Summarising the season, a review in The Guardian read: "What we have here is gorgeous, brilliant trash TV, done so well that it should be showered with special awards. It is so much desperately needed, perfectly paced fun that, like Kenneth Tynan before me with Look Back in Anger, I don't believe I could be friends with anyone who doesn't love it."

Another fan wrote: "The two main characters are fun to watch and are about as compatible as oil and water. But their chemistry works and is why I will finish watching season one. Am excited as season two is coming out September 2025. Give this show a chance and I think you'll be pleasantly surprised."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See the trailer for the first season of High Potential

And a third commented: "Really great concept and fun result, cannot WAIT to see more!" while a fourth penned: "Solid crime stories that gets to the point. Newer shows tend to chase that one big plot for the whole season, but sometimes I missed just having the case of the week rhythm back. Each episode its own case, no overcomplicated arcs. This show is a fun watch."

© Disney/Nicole Weingart Reviews for the show have been very positive

What to expect from the second season?

Although details are currently being kept closely under wraps, there are some things we do know about High Potential's upcoming series. For starters, fans of a longer season are in luck, after initially ordering 13 episodes for the show's debut season, this has now been upped so fans will be able to tune in for 18 episodes!

© Getty Images We can't wait for this new season!

There is also set to be a new villain for the series as Variety reports that veteran TV and film star Mekhi Phifer has joined the cast of the show. Exact details of his role remain under wraps; the publication simply states that he "will play a character who becomes involved in major crimes." We cannot wait!