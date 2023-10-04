I went to the Beckham premiere - and here's my honest review of the first episode

Posh and Becks. They're up there with some of the most iconic celebrity power couples. From their memorable matchy-matchy outfits to their meteoric rise to global stardom, the duo are well and truly a force to be reckoned with.

But it hasn't always been golden for VB and her husband David. Whilst the duo are now big among the glitterati, the genesis of 'Posh and Becks' is decidedly more humble.

Their upcoming Netflix docuseries delves headfirst into their love story, their brushes with the paparazzi, and their numerous challenges in the spotlight.

As the synopsis aptly puts it: "From his humble working-class beginnings in east London, his drive and determination to win, and the battle to find a balance between ambition, love and family, David's story is one of immense ups and downs."

© Netflix The docuseries dives into David's early career

The series promises to take the viewer on a rollercoaster and in doing so, "builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognisable and scrutinised athletes of all time."

The burning question on everyone's lips. Is it actually any good?

I had the privilege of watching the first episode alongside the Beckham family at the Curzon Mayfair ahead of its official release on 4 October. Keep reading for my honest review…

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 1999

As someone who writes about the Beckhams on a fairly regular basis, I didn't anticipate being able to glean any new nuggets of information. The couple are still firmly in the limelight thanks in part to David's success with Inter Miami CF and VB's hugely influential fashion brand… and to top it all off, the entire Beckham clan are big on social media. In short, it's pretty darn easy to keep up with the Beckhams.

And yet, I have to confess, I did leave the movie theatre having learnt something new. David and VB shared their first kiss in a car park?! Who would have thought? And VB casually admitted that "she wasn't into football then, [and isn't] into football now." I'm with you on that one, Victoria.

© Netflix David Beckham in his documentary

The first episode kicks off [pun absolutely intended] with the former professional footballer tending to his beloved bees whilst decked out in a full beekeeper suit. Keep your eyes peeled for the embroidered 'DB' initials in gold stitching.

"There's a bit of an argument in the house at the moment. I think it should be 'Golden Bees,' David reveals, before adding: "Victoria likes 'DB's Sticky Stuff.'"

After a quick giggle, we're then catapulted back in time to David's early football career. We witness his sensational halfway-line goal which ultimately thrust him into the limelight and paved the way for his illustrious sporting career.

© Getty David's career began with Manchester United

Aside from gripping never-before-seen footage, the Beckham docuseries comes alive thanks to the addition of a few familiar faces.

To name just a few, we meet David's parents Ted and Sandra, Alex Ferguson, Eric Catona, Gary Neville, Mel C, Anna Wintour, Rio Ferdinand and Paul Ince. They offer candid insights into David and Victoria's life away from the spotlight and add a sprinkling of humour.

Moving onto VB. It was refreshing to see the fashion mogul let her guard down and delve into her childhood. Whilst she's renowned for her 'no smiling' rule, the mother-of-four came across as more relatable than you might think.

© Tim Roney/Getty Images VB shot to fame as a member of the Spice Girls

Speaking about her struggles in the spotlight, she reveals: "I never found it as easy as the other girls… to be that outgoing.

"I was always quite shy. I was never the popular kid at school. I was actually bullied quite a lot. And I probably would still be that way if I hadn't met the girls. And what the Spice Girls did is they brought me out of me."

Downsides? It would have been nice to see a few further glimpses inside their house. Whilst the green velvet set-up is visually very aesthetic, I would have loved to have seen a few more snippets of their unfiltered and unpolished family life. Beyond this, it is quite football-heavy... so if you're not remotely interested in the sport, then this one maybe isn't for you.