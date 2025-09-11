Jennifer Hudson reveals major change to talk show ahead of season 4: 'Y'all ain't ready'

Jennifer Hudson will be back on TV screens on September 15 when her eponymous talk show returns for its fourth season, and there is one major change. The show shared a video on Instagram that revealed the iconic Spirit Tunnel has had a revamp. The famed hallway sees celebrity guests walk down before they hit the studio stage, as the show's crew cheer and sing a tune inspired by them. Giving a glimpse at the tunnel's new look, the caption on the clip read: "New Spirit Tunnel look, new vibes! Season 4 just got a bit more exciting…"

The Spirit Tunnel has had a paint job and now features a more vibrant purple hue on the lower walls. There are also varying sizes of gold-framed photos of Jennifer with various guests, including Usher, Adam Levine, Jimmy Kimmel, and more. In another sneak peek shared with People, Jennifer visits the upgraded hallway and screams over how "good" it looks.

© Warner Bros. The Jennifer Hudson Show is coming back for season 4 on September 15

"I can feel your energy," she says. "Y'all ain't ready for season four, baby. Look at this! It feels like a museum of beautiful memories that we've created here together." She continued: "Look at all these memories we've created. When you come through, not only will you get to experience the Spirit Tunnel, but all of this will reflect all the great memories we've created, which is why this is so special."

The fourth season of Jennifer's eponymous talk show will premiere September 15, just three days after her 44th birthday. According to a press release, the upcoming season of the show "will continue to embrace and engage its devoted audience, delivering daily inspiration and creating a joyful space where viewers can Feel the Love – a message brought to life in every episode through Jennifer's authentic voice and the show's fan-favorite, high-energy Spirit Tunnel, which recently earned the show its first Webby and Shorty Awards."

It added: "Season four promises even more must-see moments, heartfelt surprises, and the infectious joy that only The Jennifer Hudson Show can deliver." It was revealed in February that The Jennifer Hudson Show had been renewed for a fourth season by Fox Television Studios, and the American Idol alum couldn't have been more thrilled for her team.

© Instagram The Spirit Tunnel has had a major revamp

"It is an unbelievable privilege to spend your days being able to engage with inspiring people from all walks of life; to hear their stories and connect on shared experiences; and to hopefully leave audiences a little more joyful than when they arrived," she said in a statement. "This show is a testament to what happens when you do what you love, and when you do it alongside an unstoppable team who creates magic in new ways every single day. I'm so excited to take this adventure to new heights in season 4!"

© Warner Bros. The Jennifer Hudson Show has received 10 Daytime Emmy nominations

The show's renewal is not surprising considering it has garnered 10 Daytime Emmy nominations and recently earned two NAACP Image Award Nominations for Outstanding Talk Show Series and Outstanding Talk Show Host, along with GLAAD Media Award nominations for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode in 2025. At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Jennifer was recognized with the Excellence in Media Award, while the show won for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode. Additionally, Jennifer received the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters TV Chairman's Award.