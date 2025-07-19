Sarah Michelle Gellar, 48, and Allison Janney, 65, rock daring red carpet looks for Las Culturistas Awards

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers hosted the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards on Thursday July 17, and Sarah Michelle Gellar and Allison Janney were among the A-listers to rock the red carpet.

The event sparkled with stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Quinta Brunson, Megan Stalter, Kristen Wiig, Mindy Kaling, and Jeff Goldblum all in attendance, mingling backstage in Casamigos Margaritas' Teal Room.

© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga The West Wing star Allison Janney boldly wore a black body suit and an asymmetrical black suit jacket that fell to the floor with a train, rocking the leggy look on the red carpet and backstage paired with classic black stilettos.



© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga In one picture she posed with Kristin, Aidy and Quinta, as well as Andy Samberg, posing with her left leg on display and her hands on her hip.

© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress finished off her look with simple silver earrings, a layered necklace, and red lipstick. She also posed with Dave Franco and Alison Brie.

© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga Mindy Kaling was also in attendance in a pastel-colored mini dress that highlighted her dramatic new figure after several years of weight loss. Backstage she posed with The Good Place actress D'arcy Carden.

© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga There was a Saturday Night Live reunion at the event; Bowen is a current cast member and he was joined by former members Kenan Thompson, Kristin, Aidy and Andy. After the ceremony Bowen and Matt partied with friends and sipped on cans of Casamigos Margaritas.

© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga Andy Cohen joined the podcast hosts, as did the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, along with Jack Quaid and Dylan Efron, and Gabby Windey and wife Robby Hoffman.



© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga Meg Stalter, the star of Lena Dunham's hit new series Too Much, wore a bold blonde wig, and a bustier made out of Diet Coke cans.



© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga It was a veritable who's who of pop culture, with Benito Skinner (Overcompensating) posing with pop star Renee Rapp, and Joel Kim Booster, SNL writer Julio Torres, Kate Berlant and Law Roach all also in attendance.

