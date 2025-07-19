Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 48, and Allison Janney, 65, sizzle in daring red carpet looks for Las Culturistas Awards
Sarah Michelle Gellar, 48, and Allison Janney, 65, sizzle in daring red carpet looks for Las Culturistas Awards
Composite image of Allison Janney, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Mindy Kaling

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 48, and Allison Janney, 65, rock daring red carpet looks for Las Culturistas Awards

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards is a spin-off from the podcast of the same name

Rebecca Lewis
Los Angeles correspondent
6 minutes ago
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers hosted the 2025 Las Culturistas Culture Awards on Thursday July 17, and Sarah Michelle Gellar and Allison Janney were among the A-listers to rock the red carpet.

The event sparkled with stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, Quinta Brunson, Megan Stalter, Kristen Wiig, Mindy Kaling, and Jeff Goldblum all in attendance, mingling backstage in Casamigos Margaritas' Teal Room.

Allison Janney attends Las Culturistas Culture Awards)© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga

The West Wing star Allison Janney boldly wore a black body suit and an asymmetrical black suit jacket that fell to the floor with a train, rocking the leggy look on the red carpet and backstage paired with classic black stilettos.

Quinta Brunson, Ana Gasteyer, Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, and Allison Janney attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards © Getty Images for Casamigos Marga

In one picture she posed with Kristin, Aidy and Quinta, as well as Andy Samberg, posing with her left leg on display and her hands on her hip.

Allison Janney, Alison Brie, and Dave Franco attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards © Getty Images for Casamigos Marga

The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress finished off her look with simple silver earrings, a layered necklace, and red lipstick. She also posed with Dave Franco and Alison Brie.

D'Arcy Carden and Mindy Kaling attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards © Getty Images for Casamigos Marga

Mindy Kaling was also in attendance in a pastel-colored mini dress that highlighted her dramatic new figure after several years of weight loss.

Backstage she posed with The Good Place actress D'arcy Carden.

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards After Party © Getty Images for Casamigos Marga

There was a Saturday Night Live reunion at the event; Bowen is a current cast member and he was joined by former members Kenan Thompson, Kristin, Aidy and Andy.

After the ceremony Bowen and Matt partied with friends and sipped on cans of Casamigos Margaritas.

Britani Bateman, Angie Katsanevas, Mary Cosby, Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, and Andy Cohen take a selfie at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga

Andy Cohen joined the podcast hosts, as did the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, along with Jack Quaid and Dylan Efron, and Gabby Windey and wife Robby Hoffman.

Alison Brie and Megan Stalter attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards © Getty Images for Casamigos Marga

Meg Stalter, the star of Lena Dunham's hit new series Too Much, wore a bold blonde wig, and a bustier made out of Diet Coke cans.

Benito Skinner and Renee Rapp attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards © Getty Images for Casamigos Marga

It was a veritable who's who of pop culture, with Benito Skinner (Overcompensating) posing with pop star Renee Rapp, and Joel Kim Booster, SNL writer Julio Torres,  Kate Berlant and Law Roach all also in attendance.

Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers attend Las Culturistas Culture Awards© Getty Images for Casamigos Marga

It was a veritable who's who of pop culture, with Benito Skinner (Overcompensating) posing with pop star Renee Rapp, and Joel Kim Booster, SNL writer Julio Torres,  Kate Berlant and Law Roach all also in attendance.

Las Culturistas Culture Awards airs Tuesday, August 5 at at 9/8 c on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock.


