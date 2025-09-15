Emmy Awards 2025: The best behind-the-scenes moments you didn't see on-screen

Television's biggest night has come and gone, and every year, the Emmy Awards never fail to deliver some of Hollywood's most-talked-about moments from awards season – and the 77th edition was no different. From Gilmore Girls stars Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham reuniting on-stage to Severance star Tramell Tillman making history as the first Black man to win an Emmy for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, there were plenty of highlights from the broadcast.

But what about the moments you missed? Keep reading for all the best behind-the-scenes action from the annual ceremony, which took place at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Sunday. From Jake Gyllenhaal making a rare appearance with his girlfriend, to Selena Gomez catching her Only Murders in the Building co-star texting, here are the moments you won't have seen on-screen.

© CBS via Getty Images The pair first sparked relationship rumours this summer Aimee Lou Wood's cosy display with Adam Long The White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood was pictured looking cosy with fellow actor Adam Long during the ceremony. Adam, who stars opposite Aimee in the upcoming BBC romantic comedy-drama Film Club, clutched onto Aimee's leg in the snap, as the actress wrapped both hands around his arm. The pair first sparked relationship rumours this summer after being snapped on a coffee date in London.

© CBS via Getty Images Martin Short and Meryl Streep are rumoured to be dating 'Martin's texting Meryl' In a video circulating X, it appears that Selena Gomez caught her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short texting Meryl Streep while sitting in a row together during the ceremony. Selena looks over to Martin, who is beaming at his phone, before turning to her fiancé, Benny Blanco, and seemingly mouthing, "Marty's texting Meryl". Martin and Meryl, who play on-screen lovers in Only Murders in the Building, are rumoured to be dating in real life, despite Martin's rep telling The Messenger in January last year that the actors "are just very good friends, nothing more".

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images The couple have been romantically linked since 2018 Jake Gyllenhaal makes rare appearance with his girlfriend It was date night for Jake Gyllenhaal, who stepped out with his girlfriend, model Jeanne Cadieu. The couple looked loved up as they posed for photos on the red carpet, with Jake holding his girlfriend's waist while donning a classic Prada suit. Meanwhile, Jeanne looked stunning in a pale-pink Schiaparelli gown, accessorised with a gold clutch. Jake, who received his first Emmy nomination this year for his performance in Presumed Innocent, has been romantically linked to Jeanne since 2018, although the pair have kept their relationship out of the limelight. The couple made their red carpet debut in September 2021 at the New York Film Festival premiere of The Lost Daughter, which was directed by Jake's sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.

© CBS via Getty Images Kristen Bell and Jason Segel played exes in the 2008 comedy film, Forgetting Sarah Marshall Forgetting Sarah Marshall reunion Kristen Bell and Jason Segel, who starred in the 2008 comedy film, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, together, were reunited at the event on Sunday, almost two decades after movie's release. The actors, who play a former couple who accidentally check into the same resort in Hawaii in the film, posed together as they attended the awards in support of their respective TV shows, Nobody Wants This and Shrinking. While Kristen was nominated for Lead actress in a comedy series, Jason went up against the likes of Seth Rogen and Martin Short in the Lead actor in a comedy series category.

© CBS via Getty Images The pair embraced each other during the ceremony Cate Blanchett and Selena Gomez's sweet embrace Photographers captured a sweet moment between Cate Blanchett and Selena Gomez, who were sitting near each other inside the ceremony. The Only Murders in the Building star was snapped wrapping her arms around Cate, who held onto Selena with both hands. How sweet!