Downton Abbey and The Diplomat stars join 'unmissable' 6-part thriller

Filming on Channel 4's upcoming psychological thriller, Maya, is officially underway in Scotland. The series, which stars the previously announced Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Breeders), who also writes and directs the show, and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us, Time), has welcomed an impressive list of names to its cast, including stars of Downton Abbey, Slow Horses, The Diplomat and more. The six-parter is billed as an "unmissable, atmospheric psychological thriller that explores themes of predatory male behaviour, family and love," while also celebrating the "special, unbreakable bond shared between mother and daughter".

As a big thriller fan, I'm counting down the days until the release of Maya. Not only is the cast seriously impressive, featuring the likes of Bella Ramsey and Harriet Walter, but the script is penned by Daisy Haggard, who wrote the brilliant comedy-drama Back to Life, which I binge-watched in one go. If Maya is half as entertaining as Back to Life, it's bound to be a hit. Keep reading for all we know about the series so far.

© Charlotte Hadden Bella Ramsey stars in the series

What is Maya about?

The series centres around single-mum Anna (Haggard) and her headstrong teenage daughter Maya (Ramsey), who are forced into a witness protection programme to escape a life-threatening danger. Leaving their London lives and Anna's parents, Nancy and George, behind, the duo take on new identities and relocate to a small rural town in Scotland.

© Aidan Synnott Daisy Haggard stars, writes and directs the show

The synopsis continues: "Aided by Senior Detective Constable Debs and Witness Protection Officers Tony and Karen, they try to adjust to their new reality, but the trauma of their past continues to haunt them in the form of two hitmen, Benji and Ted, who are intent on tracking them down. As the walls close in, it becomes clear that a dangerous and calculating figure from their past, the seemingly charming Bobby, is still a looming and very present threat."

Who stars in Maya

Harriet Walter plays Nancy

An impressive list of stars has joined co-leads Daisy Haggard and Bella Ramsey. Harriet Walter (Succession, Ted Lasso) plays Nancy, alongside Tom Courtenay (Quartet, 45 Years) as Georgie, Josie Walker (Kneecap, Andor) as Senior Detective Constable Debs, Kiran Sonia Sawar (Slow Horses, True Love) as Karen, Ben Chaplin (September 5, The Dig) as Benji, Raphel Famotibe (The Night Manager S2, Wale) as Ted and Tobias Menzies (F1, The Crown) as Bobby.

© Photo: Getty Images Tobias Menzies has been cats as Bobby

Also joining the cast are Serena Manteghi (The Diplomat, Mrs Wilson), Archie Backhouse (Strategic Love Play, Farm Hall), Paul Blair (Outpost, Outlaw King), Sonny Poon Tip (Industry, Andor), Finlay Shack (Dept Q), Max Fincham (The Tower, The Witness), Ash Hunter (Bridgerton, Harlots), Harry Hadden-Patton (Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Twisters), Tori Allen-Martin (Here We Go, London Kills) and Isabele Derosa (The Bombing of Pan Am 103).

A release date has yet to be announced.