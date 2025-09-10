The Rumour star Rachel Shenton reveals challenging aspect of filming 'gripping' new thriller

Rachel Shenton, who stars in Channel 5's "gripping" new thriller, The Rumour, revealed the most challenging aspect of filming the series, in which she plays Joanna, a mother who moves to a new town with her young son in the hopes of outrunning her past and protecting her future. But when she discovers a chilling rumour about a child killer hiding in plain sight, Joanna spreads the news and unleashes a wave of paranoia, while also becoming wrapped up in a spiral of secrets and blame.

Speaking to HELLO! and other press ahead of the show's premiere on Wednesday, 10 September, Rachel opened up about the most challenging aspect of the role. "I think because it was a psychological unravelling, and there was no dead body or smoking gun at the start, all of it was playing around with someone's perspective and someone's version of the truth and unresolved trauma that at times, it felt light touch."

© KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / 5 Rachel Shenton stars as Joanna in The Rumour

The actress continued: "So it's about picking out the moments that pinpoint that particular part of the story, or moving it forward in that direction, and making sure we've got enough variation but keeping it real and truthful. [Joanna] was incredibly real and sort of scattered, and so it was making sure, for me, that we've got enough difference and that was pitched right throughout."

Rachel's comments on relating to her character

Rachel also opened up about what she found most "relatable" about her character, Joanna, who moves to a new town in the series.

"That was one of the things I did find very relatable and very easy to relate to," said the actress. "Because I think everybody at some point has started a new job, started a new school, has found themselves in a new situation. And on the set of a new show with a new cast, everybody at some point has felt that unease or nervousness or anxiety of 'Will I be all right, here?' That in itself was quite relatable and so was one of the easier bits to find, because I've definitely experienced that countless times."

© KRISTOF GALGOCZI NEMETH / 5 The series comes to Channel 5 on Wednesday, 10 September

What is The Rumour about?

Based on the Sunday Times bestselling book by Lesley Kara, the series is billed as a "gripping exploration of how fear and curiosity can take root and how a single whisper can shatter everything". The story follows Joanna, who moves to the quiet town of Flinstead with her young son, Alfie - a fresh start in a place that promises peace. But beneath its quiet surface lies something more sinister.

The synopsis continues: "When she discovers a chilling rumour about a convicted child killer hiding in plain sight, Joanna seizes the chance to bond with the local mums by sharing it - unknowingly unleashing a wave of paranoia and suspicion. As whispers grow louder and tensions rise, Joanna is swept into a dangerous spiral of secrets and blame. With trust eroding and fear spreading like wildfire, she begins to question not only the town's past but her own instincts. Who can she trust? And what will it cost her to find the truth?"

© Channel 5 Emily Atack plays Debbie in the show

The Rumour starts on Wednesday, 10 September at 9pm. The series is available to stream on 5.