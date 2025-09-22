Brenda Blethyn's 'eerie' drama with Line of Duty star gets huge update

Brenda Blethyn's "eerie" new drama Dragonfly has just been given an exciting update – and fans of the Vera star might want to mark their calendars. The upcoming film, which also stars Andrea Riseborough (The Death of Stalin) and Jason Watkins (Line of Duty), is coming to UK cinemas on Friday, 7 November. The upcoming release, which is written and penned by Paul Andrew Williams, is billed as an "unpredictable and eerie" drama highlighting the "stark realities of elder care".

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said she "can't wait" to see Brenda in her latest role. "Her role as Vera in the ITV detective drama is beloved by fans, and I can't wait to see her play an elderly, lonely woman who strikes up an unlikely friendship with fellow Oscar-nominee Andrea Riseborough," she said.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Brenda Blethyn stars in the film

What is Dragonfly about?

The film follows the relationship between a vulnerable, elderly woman, Elsie, and her neighbour, Colleen, who is disgusted by Elsie's state of care and offers to help for free. The pair become trusted confidants despite their differences. The synopsis, via Tribeca, continues: "But Colleen’s intentions may not be exactly as they seem. As suspicions grow, a shocking act triggers a violent chain reaction that threatens to irreparably alter the lives of both women."

The film is described as a "heartbreaking, tense and atmospheric feature that will unsettle and make you challenge your preconceptions," according to the synopsis. It reads: "It's a narrative that unflinchingly shines a light on the universal issue of social care and caring for the elderly and marginalised."

What have critics said about Dragonfly?

The film, which premiered in June at the Tribeca Film Festival before making its debut at the Edinburgh International Film Festival in August, has been met with positive reviews and boasts a 93 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Both actresses won the joint Best Performance award at the Tribeca Film Festival for their starring roles in the film.

© ANDREW BAKER Jason Watkins also stars in the feature

The Guardian hailed the movie as a "haunting, genre-defying drama" in its four-star review, while The Hollywood Reporter praised Brenda and Andrea's performances, writing: "Andrea Riseborough and Brenda Blethyn dazzle in a bleak British shocker."

How to watch Dragonfly

Dragonfly comes to UK cinemas on Friday, 7 November.