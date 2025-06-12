Vera star Brenda Blethyn's 'striking' period piece with Harry Potter star sounds unmissable

Since stepping down from her role as iconic detective, DCI Vera Stanhope, in ITV's long-running crime drama Vera, Brenda Blethyn has lined up some exciting new projects, including the upcoming historical comedy, Fools.
Brenda stars alongside the likes of Karen Gillan and Jim Broadbent in the upcoming film, which explores the little-known story of Mary Tudor's friendship with her female court jester. Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.
What is Fools about?
Set in 1553 in the aftermath of Henry VIII's death, the period comedy follows England's first Queen, Mary I, as she takes the throne in the midst of a country on the brink of chaos.
"While the ambitious Cardinal Pole plots to secure control, he overlooks a humble court jester, Jane Foole," reads a synopsis from Variety. "The pious and apparently humourless queen finds Jane's brilliant slapstick routines uproariously funny, and they strike up a genuine friendship, the comedy lightening Mary's mood in the darkest of times, and helping fend off Pole's murderous manipulation. But can Jane's comedy save a nation from civil war?"
BAFTA and Emmy-winning Guy Jenkin (Outnumbered) directs the film from his own script.
Who stars in Fools?
Doctor Who star Karen Gillan leads the cast as Mary Tudor.
She stars alongside Patsy Ferran (Hot Milk, Miss Austen) as the jester, and Jim Broadbent (Harry Potter, Moulin Rouge) as a scheming cardinal.
Details about Brenda's character have yet to be revealed.
What have the creatives said about the film?
Director Guy Jenkin said the film promises to be "subversive, striking and very funny".
"I am thrilled to be working with such a supremely talented core group of actors on Fools," he said.
"Together, we will tell the untold story of the strange friendship between England’s first Queen, and her female jester. "Fools will turn the conventions of a historical film inside-out, and promises to be subversive, striking and very funny."
Producer Ryan Bennett of PaperEpic Productions added: "With Fools, Guy has discovered a fascinating, hidden piece of history. This is a story where comedy actually saves lives. It’s a defence of moderation, and a celebration of the power of laughter."
When will the film be released?
The film is set to be shot later this year, with a release date yet to be announced.
