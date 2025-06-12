Vera star Brenda Blethyn's 'striking' period piece with Harry Potter star sounds unmissable

Set in 1553 in the aftermath of Henry VIII's death, the period comedy follows England's first Queen, Mary I, as she takes the throne in the midst of a country on the brink of chaos.

"While the ambitious Cardinal Pole plots to secure control, he overlooks a humble court jester, Jane Foole," reads a synopsis from Variety. "The pious and apparently humourless queen finds Jane's brilliant slapstick routines uproariously funny, and they strike up a genuine friendship, the comedy lightening Mary's mood in the darkest of times, and helping fend off Pole's murderous manipulation. But can Jane's comedy save a nation from civil war?"

BAFTA and Emmy-winning Guy Jenkin (Outnumbered) directs the film from his own script.