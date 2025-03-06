Olivia Rodrigo's chic apartment with boyfriend Louis Partridge has surprisingly retro feature

Olivia Rodrigo, 22, is living on cloud nine right now, happily loved up with actor Louis Partridge and due to headline at Glastonbury this summer. When she's not in the studio or out performing she spends time at her own apartment, and she's given fans a glimpse inside on TikTok.

In an unearthed video clip, the Driver's License star was seen dancing around and miming in her open-plan living space. Watch the clip...

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo dances inside gorgeous home

Olivia wore tiger-striped trousers and a crop top for her brief video, and she stood in front of a vast dining table with mid-century, rattan chairs, positioned on top of a cream rug.

The space has been designed with dark brown wood floors and plain walls. A brown cabinet up against the wall has an array of accessories on top, including faux flowers, a bowl and books. Hanging above it is a wall light and a black-framed artwork.

© ROBYN BECK The singer has admitted it has taken her time to adjust to not living with her parents

As the video continues, Olivia's mom emerges from the kitchen space which has a very unique feature – a viewing hatch. This allows Olivia to socialise with guests as she cooks, and while a serving hatch was a common feature in many 1960s homes, this is a modern take on the handy feature.

Olivia's cooking space appears to be very stylish with an all-white theme and glass cabinets. The viewing area has been styled up with another set of blooms, this time in a large white vase.

Despite owning her own property, it took a while for Olivia to fly the nest.

"Technically I'm not living with my parents," the singer said in the GQ YouTube series Actually Me in 2021.

But she did then admit that she will often still stay at the family home, or her parents will come and stay with her "all the time".

"I got my first big girl apartment a month or two ago... But my parents come and stay with me all the time and I'd go stay with them all the time, so I don't know if I'm technically living alone, but I say I am," she said.

It's unknown if her boyfriend Louis has properly moved in with her, but they have been making appearances together on social media and on the red carpet.

In August last year Olivia popped up at Venice Film Festival to support her boyfriend, actor Louis Partridge, at the premiere of his TV series Disclaimer.

Back at Worthy Farm

The Good 4 U singer commented on her Glastonbury headliner announcement by saying: "Headlining Glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long. Truly can't believe this! Soooo excited. Hope to see you there."

In 2022, the singer made her Glastonbury debut and as well as belting out her hits, she was joined on stage by Lily Allen. They dedicated a song, [expletive] you, to the Supreme Court after a decision on the topic of US abortions.