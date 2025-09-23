Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie have 'awkward' Today reunion — watch

Hoda Kotb returned to Today on Tuesday and was reunited with her close friend and former co-host, Savannah Guthrie. The pair had been eagerly awaiting Hoda's return to Studio 1A and their on-air interaction didn't disappoint — but it may have made some viewers look away. In the video above, Hoda and Savannah kickstarted their interview to promote the former's new book, Jump and Find Joy, with an eye-opening introduction.

Savannah addressed the moment and asked: "Is this awkward for everyone else?" While Hoda assured her it wasn't, HELLO! readers will have to decide for themselves.

© Getty They were distraught when Hoda said she was leaving Today

© Instagram They've maintained their firm friendship

The day before their reunion, Savannah confessed to Craig Melvin that she was so excited to welcome Hoda back. "Something to look forward to. Hoda is back," she exclaimed, to which Craig quickly pointed out.

"Not for good. You're still stuck with me. But Hoda, she will be here to talk about a really special project: her new book, Jump and Find Joy. It's all about embracing change in every season of life. She's gonna be here to talk about it tomorrow." Savannah added that "it will be good to catch up with [her]."