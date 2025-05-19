Savannah Guthrie admits she's 'still getting over' Hoda Kotb's TODAY departure in chat with Jenna Bush Hager

It has been a period of adjustment for Savannah Guthrie and the rest of her TODAY family.

Earlier this year, the NBC anchor bid farewell to her longtime co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who left the network in January after almost 20 years on the long-running program.

Since then, the veteran anchor has been joined by Craig Melvin on the news desk, though she admits she is still "getting over" Hoda's departure.

© Getty Savannah and Hoda were co-anchors for seven years

On the Monday, May 19 installment of TODAY Jenna & Friends — which was 4th Hour with Hoda & Jenna up until Hoda's departure — Jenna Bush Hager was joined by none other than Savannah herself as the guest host of the week.

Savannah kicked off the broadcast first and foremost by commending Jenna on how she has embraced the show's new format.

"You have done such an amazing job holding down this show since our beloved Hoda left us," she said, before admitting: "Which we're still getting over."

© Getty The TODAY host now anchors with Craig

She continued: "You've had different people, all kinds of different talents and abilities, and you have been the shining star that has carried this show on your shoulders with joy." Instead of replacing Hoda, Jenna has instead been featuring a revolving door of guest co-hosts, such as Scarlett Johansson, Justin Sylvester, Hannah McMahon, Keke Palmer and Taraji P. Henson.

"You've just done a wonderful job and it speaks to your awesome personality," she further gushed, as the crew behind the camera clapped in agreement, and Jenna exclaimed: "Ugh, that's so sweet!"

Savannah joined Jenna as guest co-host for the week

Savannah and Jenna are not only colleagues but best friends outside of the show, and later in the episode, the former recalled first meeting Jenna when she covered her 2008 wedding to Henry Hager. Savannah is a godmother to Jenna's youngest son Hal, who was born in 2019, and their daughters, Jenna's Mila and Poppy and Savannah's Vale, are like "sisters," they also said.

When Hoda first announced her departure from TODAY back in September, detailing the incredibly difficult decision, the mom-of-two shared that it was largely influenced by having recently turned 60, and the reflections that came with the milestone, as well as wanting to spend more time with her daughters.

© Instagram The two are best friends outside of the show

"It was such a monumental moment for me when I turned 60 years old because I started thinking about that decade, like what does that decade mean, what does it hold, what's it going to have for me, and I realized that it was time for me to turn the page at 60 and to try something new," she shared.

She also noted: "This is what the top of the wave feels like for me, and I thought, 'It can't get better,'" adding: "[My kids] deserve a better piece of my time pie that I have."