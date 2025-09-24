Meet Slow Horses star Chris Chung's West End leading lady wife Frances Mayli McCann

Slow Horses is back! Series 5 of the hit Apple TV+ show has finally landed and, while the world is gushing over its leading man, Jack Lowden and his superstar Irish actress wife, Saiorse Ronan following their recent baby news, this series - which also stars Sir Gary Oldman - is set to focus on Chris Chung, who plays Roddy Ho. As those who love the gritty espionage drama will know, Roddy is the Slow Horses' resident tech mastermind. Although not your average professional, (Roddy, despite being MI5 doing his mastermind work from the comfort of a gaming chair) Roddy provides a lot of light relief as the team at Slough House charge their way through their cases.

While his role on-screen may resemble that of an overgrown teenager with an exceptional talent for hacking, his glamorous off-screen life couldn't be any more different. As well as being a star of London's West End himself, so too is his beautiful wife, Francis Mayli McCann, who has been a West End sensation for nearly a decade, starring as Eponine in Les Miserables, Bonnie Parker in Bonnie & Clyde and most recently as Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby.

© Variety via Getty Images Chris Chung, who plays Roddy, has a West End star wife

Who is Frances Mayli McCann?

© Getty Images Frances most recently starred as Daisy Buchanan in the West End production of The Great Gatsby

Born in Glasgow, Frances honed her musical theatre talents at the Glasgow Academy of Musical Theatre Arts before taking the world by storm. In 2011, she made her West End debut in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at the Palace Theatre. She returned to the production when it toured in 2013, taking on the role of Cynthia.Since then, Frances has more than made a name for herself in the bright lights of London's West End. As well as her aforementioned leading roles, Frances has also starred in Evita at Regent's Park, the musical concert of Chess, and Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour as Kayla, a role which won the Scottish actress an Olivier Award nomination.

In 2018, she and her Slow Horses beau had a sliding doors moment when they were both cast in Heathers the Musical at the Other Palace after each other. Before its West End run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Frances played Heather McNamara in the first cast change of the show while Chris played Kurt Kelly alongside Carrie Hope Fletcher's Veronica Sawyer.Following her stint in the show, Frances was Bonnie to Jeremy Jordan's Clyde before her Heather's co-star Jordan Luke Gage took over in the role.

Major milestones

Chris popped the question during a trip to Australia in 2016

Chris popped the question to his beloved while they enjoyed a trip to Australia in October 2016. "Such a special time in Melbourne until next time," wrote the actress alongside a ring and red love heart emoji. The couple tied the knot in Glasgow, at The Bothy, surrounded by their friends and family. Frances looked stunning in a beautiful one-shoulder-length dress and floor-length veil.

Referring their roles in Heathers, Frances captioned photos from her special day, writing: "23.09.2021 @chrispchung Kurt and Mac made it in the end." The couple share an adorable Japanese Shiba Inu pup called Keiko Chung.