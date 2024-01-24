Past Lives: Greta Lee’s Most Stylish Moments

Congratulations are in order for the producers of Past Lives who have received Oscars nominations for Best Picture and Writing (Original Screenplay). But its protagonist Greta Lee who has received Hello! Fashion's (imaginary) nomination for the best-dressed actress of 2023.

With a recent campaign for Loewe under her belt and Jonathan Anderson dressing her for a multitude of special events, she's currently in her cool-girl era and we're loving every second of her style agenda (props also to her stylist Danielle Goldberg). Combining this with a touch of Bottega and a dashing of The Row, her looks are exciting and playful yet seriously elegant.

Born and raised in Los Angeles to Korean parents, Greta studied theatre at Northwestern University before moving to New York City to study acting. Since making her debut on TV in Law and Order: SUV in 2006, she has starred in major shows and movies including New Girl, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Money Monster alongside Julia Roberts and George Clooney, and Apple TV+ series The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon.

Past Lives starring Greta, Teo Yoo and John Magaro was produced by A24, the same company behind Everywhere All At Once, Uncut Gems (Julia Fox voice) and the Euphoria series starring Zendaya, to name a few.

What is Past Lives about?

"Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea," A24 explains on its website. "Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance."

To celebrate both Past Lives' nominations and Greta's unwaveringly cool style agenda, we take a look at the actress's best fashion moments of all time.

Greta Lee's best fashion moments:

© Monica Schipper The BAFTA Tea Party 2024 Greta wore an ethereal asymmetrical Loewe dress to the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party.

© Amy Sussman Golden Globe Awards 2024 She also wore custom Loewe to the Golden Globes.

© Phillip Faraone Critics Choice Awards 2024 Custom Loewe was also on the agenda for the CC Awards, with 150,000 Swarovski crystals hand sewn into the look.

© Frazer Harrison Governors Awards 2024 She wore a sculpted Bottega Veneta dress to the Governors Awards

© Pascal Le Segretain Loewe AW24 Not much explanation needed. Greta sat FROW at Loewe's autumn/winter 24 show in a Loewe look complete with its signature surrealist shoes.

© Frazer Harrison Academy Museum Gala 2023 She stunned in a siren red custom Loewe gown at the Academy Museum Gala in 2023.

© Cindy Ord Savannah Film Festival 2023 Greta oozed chic in The Row at the Savannah Film Festival.

© Theo Wargo "Past Lives" New York Screening 2023 She nailed gilded glamour in Proenza Schouler at the Past Lives screening in New York.

© Presley Ann LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023

© Dominique Charriau The "Past Lives" photocall in Feb 2023 Arguably her most iconic Loewe 'fit of them all...

© Frazer Harrison SAG Awards 2022 A dopamine-inducing Marc Jacobs 'fit was on the agenda for the 2022 SAG Awards.