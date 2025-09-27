Eric McCormack's rarely-seen son with ex wife of 26 years Janet

Eric McCormack, best known for his 11-year-long starring role in the hit sitcom Will and Grace, is back on our screen in the new thriller series Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue, which is airing on Saturday nights on BBC One. Away from the screen, the 62-year-old lives a much quieter life, and mostly keeps his personal life rather private, including his marriage, and eventual separation from his wife, and life with his son, who tends to keep out of the spotlight most of the time. Scroll down to find out all about Eric McCormack's marriage, and his only son with his ex-wife…

Eric McCormack was married for 26 years

The Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue star first met Janet Leigh Holden on the set of CBS series Lonesome Dove, according to People, where Eric played the role of Col and Janet was serving as an assistant director. The pair married in August 1997, welcoming their son, Finnigan, five years later in 2002.

© Instagram Eric McCormack with his wife Janet Leigh Holden and their son Finnigan in a photo shared on Instagram

Having become an American citizen in 1999, the Canadian-American actor and his then-wife split their time between their two residences in Los Angeles and Vancouver. Though a date of separation is not currently known, Janet filed for divorce in November 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences", as per court documents, seeking spousal support and requesting that the court end Eric' ability to receive spousal support, People reported.

Eric and Janet's rarely-seen son

Finnigan, born in 2002, typically keeps out of the spotlight, but Eric occasionally gives his fans a glimpse into his dynamic with his son. He told Us Weekly: "I remember once, I think it was Thanksgiving, and he walked in and we were sitting there, and an old rerun [of Will and Grace] had come up. He looked at us and he looked at the screen and he looked back and he said, 'Are you just going to sit and watch yourself on television all day? This is appalling!"

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Finnigan McCormack and Eric McCormack pose at the opening night of Glengarry Glen Ross earlier this year

It is known that, earlier this year, Finnigan was a senior at Northeastern University's College of Arts, Media and Design. The 22-year-old is passionate about music, having worked part-time in the recording department at Green Line Records, his university's student-run record label.

Given that he's likely finished university by now, we don't know for sure exactly what Finnigan is up to, but chances are he might follow in his creative parents' footsteps and find his way into the creative industries with his qualifications and experience!