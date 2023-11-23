Will & Grace star Eric McCormack's wife Janet Holden files for divorce after 26 years

After over a quarter of a century together, "Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack and his wife Janet Holden are parting ways.

Janet, a Hollywood director, initiated the divorce proceedings, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their separation. The couple, who have been married since 1997, have a 21-year-old son, Finnigan Holden McCormack.

Their last public appearance as a couple was at the 31st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party in March of this year.

At the event, Eric donned a classic black tuxedo and bowtie, while Janet stunned in a plunging burgundy gown. The couple, who appeared to be in good spirits, were photographed holding hands on the red carpet.

This separation comes as a surprise to many, considering the couple's longstanding relationship. They first crossed paths in 1994 on the set of the TV series "Lonesome Dove" in Canada.

Eric, the leading actor, and Janet, serving as an assistant director, initially kept their relationship under wraps. Eric once recounted to The Guardian the early days of their romance, describing Janet as refreshingly different from his previous partners.

The secrecy of their relationship was partly due to workplace dynamics, as Eric humorously shared that Janet wasn't supposed to show any favoritism towards the actors. It was only after Janet moved to a different position that they decided to go public, making their debut as a couple at a wrap party in 1995.

Their wedding took place on August 3, 1997, followed by the birth of their son Finnigan in 2002. Eric's career took a significant turn five months into their marriage when he landed the iconic role of Will Truman on "Will & Grace."

This role brought him immense fame and success, but Eric credits being married for helping him handle this newfound fame gracefully. He believed that had he been younger and single, he might not have navigated the challenges of fame as effectively.

"Will & Grace," which originally ran from 1998 to 2006, saw a successful reboot in 2017, finally concluding after 11 seasons in April 2020.

The show, set in New York, revolved around the lives and friendships of four main characters, including Will, a gay lawyer played by Eric, and his best friend, Grace Adler, portrayed by Debra Messing.

