Abby Lee Miller's youthful appearance leaves fans saying the same thing

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was called out by fans after sharing a video which appeared to be heavily filtered. The 60-year-old was filmed using a walker and getting on a plane to Iowa as she made her way to an event in the city, but fans quickly noticed the startling filter the star had used on her face. "Abby girl I love you, but this FaceTune is insane," wrote one follower. "Abby we know what you look like. You’ve been on tv for over a decade," added another.

In the video, Abby walked onto a plane with a flawless, heavily made-up complexion, sharing her plans for the day. ​"Hello everyone, good morning! I am on a United [Airlines] flight headed from Chicago to Des Moines, Iowa, to teach all day today at Ocean Athletics," she explained in the video.

© Getty Images Abby Lee Miller left fans saying the same thing

"See you soon Iowa!!! Limited tickets available for today’s events ~ yes, you can pay at the door!" she captioned the post.

"I think she’s trolling us at this point," wrote a third follower, one of many hundreds of comments left by fans.

Abby is far from being the first celebrity to be accused of using heavy filters. In November 2024, actor Bradley Cooper and model Gigi Hadid came under fire after a date night on Broadway.

© Getty Images Abby Lee Miller is known for Dance Moms

The couple attended a performance of Chicago to support actress Alyssa Milano, who had taken on the role of Roxie Hart at the Ambassador Theatre. Alyssa took to Instagram and shared a photo backstage of the couple with her and actress Kimberly Marable.

However, the image appeared to have been edited as Bradley and Gigi's faces seem to look distorted and both have incredibly smooth faces – which didn't go unnoticed by Alyssa's followers.

© @khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian has also been accused of using filters

One commented: "Is that AI Bradley because I have questions... lol." A second said: "Bradley and Gigi look nothing like themselves and no one's noticing that?"

A third added: "Omg the Facetune in the first pic is crazy. You can't even recognize Bradley." Another replied: "Why does everyone's face look AI-generated?"

In 2021, singer Brittany Spears shared a health update with fans, revealing that she had lost weight that summer and that she had been using "Facetune" to "make her look bigger".

The singer admitted that when she looked back at older pictures she could see the difference, and the mom-of-two acknowledged that although it "sounds shallow as hell" she knew fans would say "damn" if she posted the "videos of how much bigger I was in comparison to now".

© Lester Cohen/BBMA2016 Britney has also been called out for using Facetune

"I actually had to facetune some of these pics to make me look bigger for a change… I guess it’s fall! Not sure why but I have a lot of videos and pics from the summer I never used because well I’m bigger," she wrote.

"I know that sounds shallow as hell but if I get the balls to show you videos of how much bigger I was in comparison to now you’ll say damn too!"

Even Khloe Kardashian has fallen prey to a Photoshop fail or two. The receipts came straight from The Kardashians on Hulu. In a now-viral moment from the latest season, cameras captured Khloé mid-photoshoot for her perfume line. But when the show flashed to the final, polished image, viewers were stunned.

The before-and-after comparisons hit Reddit like wildfire. One user summarized it: "When watching the show, they were showing Khloé posing for her perfume photoshoot, and I thought she looked great! But then they showed the actual edited cover they selected, and I almost spat my water out. How can anyone approve that? It doesn't even look like her."

Khloé hasn’t tried to deny her love of airbrushing, however. Back in 2018, she told People magazine, "Of course I believe in airbrushing apps. Who doesn't want to airbrush a thing here or there?"

She even revealed her favorite tool: "I love FaceTune… and a filter. That's like airbrushing. Who doesn't love a good filter?"