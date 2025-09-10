Stacey Solomon's 'kind' mum Fiona's absence from family's reality TV show explained

Stacey Solomon and her husband, Joe Swash, star in a new reality TV show together, Stacey & Joe, where they give their many fans and followers a glimpse into the lives of their family and animals at their £1.2 million Essex mansion, Pickle Cottage. While the children and Stacey's father, David, all appear in the show, there's one incredibly notable absence that has viewers scratching their heads: Fiona Solomon, Stacey's mother, is nowhere to be seen, despite having appeared alongside her daughter on TV in the past.

© Instagram Almost all the family appears on Stacey & Joe

Stacey, who has been nominated for several awards at the 2025 NTAs, and her mother are incredibly close, but Fiona's main reason for not participating in the show alongside her family is a very reasonable one. She prefers to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible, despite her daughter's fame, and tries to remain as private as she can. According to The Sun, Stacey's mum has also asked the Sort Your Life Out presenter not to include photos of her on Instagram.

Stacey and her mother are very close

Stacey and Fiona made a very rare joint appearance on Loose Women back in 2017, where they opened up about the 35-year-old's difficult teenage years, sharing an emotional moment and embrace on-screen. Fiona said: "I got to a stage where I thought, 'What have I done, I must have been a terrible mother'. It wasn't just Stacey, I have another daughter. Both my girls went through teenage years, it really was… tearaways."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey and Fiona appeared on Loose Women together in 2017

She added: "Stacey was the one who always got into trouble and always got caught. She bunked off school and got detention. In the end, we took her out of school and she went to stay with her nan. She knew exactly what to do to put her in line."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Solomon's top five crafting accessories

Stacey's letter to her mother

During the COVID pandemic in 2020, Stacey took to Instagram to write a letter to her mother, showing just how close the pair are. She penned: "I feel so strange tonight so… I'm going to write my mum a letter. She's usually here most days helping me with the boys when I'm working. I spoke to her earlier, and for some reason it made my tummy flip a bit."

Stacey continued: "I couldn't have raised my pickles without her. And as sad as it sounds, she's the person I go to whenever I'm feeling nervous, and even at 30 she knows how to make me feel like everything is going to be okay… I miss her cuddles and just her kindness."

Stacey's parents' divorce

Stacey's parents, David and Fiona, divorced when she was just nine years old. One guest on Sort Your Life Out shared that they had kept items from their marriage to show her children when they grew up, which prompted an emotional response from the presenter.

Stacey said: "To be able to save really painful memories for her, which could be massive chunks for answers to her children's questions, is a really selfless thing to do. I almost get really sad: when my mum and dad got divorced, my mum let go of everything."