Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce relationship and how it really began in surprise rare interview

Taylor Swift has finally spoken about how she and beau Travis Kelce met, in an ultra-rare interview as TIME magazine named her their Person of the Year 2023.

While Swift’s die-hard fan group often speculate and fill in the details from her lyrics about her personal life, the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer rarely speaks directly about her love life, although she’s been spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs tight-ends games regularly.

But in this latest interview the superstar bares all about how the relationship bloomed - and it turns out that it was a lot more private than everyone thought.

It all started, she says, when Travis “very adorably” mentioned her on his podcast, which she described as being “metal as hell”, referring to the football podcast New Heights which he runs with brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Back in July 2023 the football star mentioned that he tried to meet the ‘Lavender Haze’ singer after the show.

He said: “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

“We started hanging out right after that”, she explained, meaning the couple “actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

This means that by the time Taylor was spotted at that first game, she reveals, the two were already a couple.

“I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

She continued: “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,”

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”