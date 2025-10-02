Beloved BBC drama cancelled after just two series

BBC's Ten Pound Poms is being cancelled after just two series the broadcaster has confirmed. The programme fictionalises the Australian government's Assisted Passage Migration Scheme, which ran from 1945 to 1982. Starring Michelle Keegan, Hattie Hook, Faye Marsay and Warren Brown, the series has a cult following in both Australia and the UK. However, after just two series, the BBC has confirmed a third installment won't be going ahead. "It's been a joy to bring the story of the Ten Pound Poms to life for BBC viewers and we are really grateful to Danny Brocklehurst, Eleven and all the cast and crew who have worked on the series," the broadcaster confirmed to HELLO!.

The decision to cancel comes just six months after series two debuted to much fanfare. Fans were full of praise for the new series, with some binge-watching all six episodes on BBC iPlayer within the first few hours of it debuting.

One person penned: "I have missed this show, so good to have it back!! The cast are incredibly talented," while another added: "Watched it all, best show I love it." A third fan penned: "Watched the first episode on S2. Brilliant," while another praised Michelle's performance, writing: "#TenPoundPoms is back. Any drama with Michelle Keegan is a drama well worth watching. She never disappoints."

What is series two about?

The new season also introduces some fresh faces, including the Skinner family, who arrive in Australia from Ireland ready to enjoy their new lives in the sunshine, plus unscrupulous landlord Benny Bates, who makes Terry an offer he can't refuse as he attempts to put down roots for his family.

WATCH: Ten Pound Poms trailer is here - are you watching?

Speaking about what series two holds for Kate and Annie's friendship, Michelle said: "Kate leant on Annie a lot throughout in series one; Annie was there as a confidante and a best friend, and Kate really valued Annie's friendship, especially as she came to Australia on her own.

© Getty Images for L'Oreal Michelle stars in the beloved BBC drama

"This series though we see Annie lean on Kate more when she shares a big secret with her in confidence, it's something that she's never told anyone before and really shows how she has so much trust in Kate," she added. The synopsis continues: "As Kate, Annie and Terry settle into their new lives, they each struggle to reconcile their hopes for the life they were promised with the harsh realities they face at Galgownie."