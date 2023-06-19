The final episode of BBC drama Ten Pound Poms aired on Sunday evening and while some had plenty of praise for the ending of the series, others were disappointed with how the story was wrapped up.

Taking to social media, fans were sharing their thoughts. One person wrote: "Was prepared to give #TenPoundPoms a solid 7/10 up until the last five mins when it all went a bit daft. Not ended tidily, so 6/10. Not convinced by Kate's characterisation."

A second echoed this, tweeting: "Hmmm…so many unresolved plots! I realise not everyone had a great time, but I can't believe it was so unremittingly grim in 50s Australia. Great vehicles and sets though. @bbc #TenPoundPoms."

A third was also unimpressed by the "loose ends" that were seemingly left untouched in the sixth and final episode. "Not sure what I thought about #TenPoundPoms on @BBCOne. Enjoyed it but really disappointed by so many loose ends," they commented, adding: "And felt it was just a story rather than behaving much factual info."

However, it wasn't all bad reviews for the show – which starred Faye Marsay, Michelle Keegan and Warren Brown – because others saw the loose ends as an opportunity for the drama to return for more episodes.

"A great end to #TenPoundPoms, I enjoyed watching this series," a fan said, adding: "Some interesting questions to be answered about where it goes next, it would be good to have a second series." Another agreed, tweeting: "Hope Ten Pound Poms gets a second series! #TenPoundPoms."

Will there be a series two of Ten Pound Poms?

At the time of writing, the BBC have not yet confirmed whether Ten Pound Poms will return for a second series. Given the first series has only just finished airing on TV, it's likely that viewers will have to wait a little longer to find out whether the broadcaster has given more episodes the green light.

What is Ten Pound Poms about?

For those who are yet to tune in, Ten Pound Poms told the story of a group of Brits who flee a post-war England and head to sunnier climates in Australia. Arriving Down Under, however, their reality does not quite match the idyllic lifestyle they envisioned.

The Roberts family in particular struggle to get to grips with their new identity and surroundings and viewers follow their journey as they adapt to a new life in a new country, far from England and familiarity.

Who stars in Ten Pound Poms?

Starring the BBC drama is Warren Brown as Terry Roberts and Faye Marsay as his wife, Annie. Michelle Keegan plays the role of Kate, David Field plays Dean, and Hattie Hook plays Pattie.

Other names making up the cast include Cheree Cassidy as Marlene, Emma Hamilton as Sheila, Finn Treacy as Peter, Sophie Gregg as Tina and Rob Collins as Ron.