WATCH: GMA's Somara Theodore reveals she struggles to 'talk to anyone, pay bills, and get dressed' in emotional update

A month after stepping away from Good Morning America, Somara Theodore shared an emotional update with fans, revealing that she’s been struggling with pregnancy-related depression – an experience she says has "wrecked" her sense of "identity". The news anchor took to Instagram to share a video offering a glimpse into her daily routine while on bed rest. "I promised you all full transparency so here it is!" she penned in the caption. "Let’s talk about my experience with pregnancy-related depression, being on bed rest, and how partner support has been crucial. Despite the challenges, I’m optimistic about finding joy again by creating weather content from home."

In the clip, Somara is seen speaking to the camera from bed before sharing moments from her pregnancy routine—gathering the energy to tidy her home, interwoven with archival footage of her appearances on GMA. "I'm six and a half months pregnant, it's the afternoon, I've been in bed the majority of the day," she shared in the video. "Honestly, I've been in bed for multiple weeks like this. In part, I had that procedure, so I have to take it easy, get as much bed rest as possible. But I think a large portion of this has been pregnancy-related depression."

© Getty Images Somara in 2022

"It's a medical condition linked to hormone changes, stress, and exhaustion," explained Somara. "I haven't wanted to talk to anyone, pay bills, and get dressed. The weight gain has been so drastic, and today is the first day in weeks I felt like getting up. I went from being on Good Morning America to months on bed rest. That has wrecked my identity and purpose," she admitted.

© Instagram Ginger Zee with her colleague Somara Theodore

Somara continued: But partner support is powerful. Sometimes for me it's just his cuddles and meals that become a lifeline. I'm not back on TV yet, but I'm still forecasting weather. My seven-day outlook shows the fog lifting. I'll use this time to get back to me, finding joy again by creating weather content from home."

Back in August, the GMA anchor, who works in the weather department with chief meteorologist Ginger Zee, had to undergo a cervical cerclage surgery. The surgery involves placing a stitch or band around the cervix to prevent it from opening too early during pregnancy, after being diagnosed with an incompetent cervix, or short cervix, a condition where the cervix weakens and begins to open prematurely.