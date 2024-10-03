GMA's Sam Champion inundated with prayers after sharing challenging cancer update

Sam Champion thanked his fans and loved ones for their unwavering support on Wednesday when he shared his difficult health journey.

The GMA host, 63, revealed he was undergoing treatment at hospital for skin cancer and documented the challenging process.

Sam — who has received similar treatments in the past — confirmed he was having skin cancer removal surgery on an area under his eye.

WATCH: Sam Champion details his latest cancer battle

He posted a post-op video where he said they'd successfully removed the questionable area to test, but later returned with a clip, revealing further surgery had been required.

"Long day. And we got it all!" he then captioned the post. "Now we begin the healing phase! Thank you all for sharing your stories and your kind-thoughts and prayers! Watch your skin and ask your doctor to examine anything that doesn’t seem right to YOU!"

© Getty Images Sam shared his cancer journey with fans

In the video, Sam confessed he was "disappointed," that they'd had to go back in to go "deeper," and added: "I didn't want all that. I didn't want a big gaping hole, and now, I'm going to have a big gaping hole."

But later Sam shared a photo of his face, where he had been neatly stitched up.

This isn't Sam's first time being treated for cancer. He has had multiple surgeries including the removal of a basal cell carcinoma live on-air.

Sam was diagnosed with his first skin cancer while still in his 20s and blames his many years of tanning.

The award-winning weather anchor consistently urges viewers and fans to wear sunscreen and get their skin checked.

© Instagram Sam says he's undergone several skin cancer procedures

Earlier this year, he bravely shared a selfie on social media having three pieces of skin "cut out."

He took the opportunity to educate his fans further on the process.

"For the last 30 yrs I’ve been reminding you guys… please make sure you get everything checked that doesn’t look normal on your skin.

© Getty Images Sam is taking a few days off from GMA

"Had a couple of places cut out today and this one under my eye got a biopsy. I've had dozens of skin cancers removed. Most of them have been the very simple basal cell only one or two progressed further.

He concluded: "Make sure you have a good relationship with your doctor so that you can discuss anything that either one of you don’t like the look of."

His most recent procedure will see him taking time off from Good Morning America, like for "two or three days" as he recovers before heading back on-air.