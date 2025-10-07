Catherine Zeta Jones, 56, rocks slinky red sequin dress to tease new femme fatale project

Wednesday star Catherine Zeta Jones is the ultimate femme fatale in this first look image of her new series, Kill Jackie. "First look of my new series, Kill Jackie!!!! I can’t wait for you all to meet this amazing character," Catherine captioned her Instagram post that went out to her 6.5 million followers. In the promotional image, Catherine rocks a stunning red sequin bodycon dress paired with a fur shawl. Natalie Portman was among the famous friends to comment, writing in the captions: "So exciting!"

Kill Jackie is based on the novel The Price You Pay, written by bestselling author Nick Harkaway. It went into production in February, and Catherine is joined on screen by Raff Law, Daniel Ings, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Óscar Jaenada , and others. It will air on Prime Video in the UK and across Europe, but does not yet have a home in the US.

Oscar winner Catherine – who is also an executive producer on the series – stars as the titular Jackie, "who has been living a wealthy, luxurious existence for the last 20 years – traveling the world, selling fine art using sophisticated tax loopholes and, above all, trying to stay anonymous after escaping a dangerous past as an international cocaine dealer".

However, "just as life starts to feel a little boring, it takes a sudden lethal turn when she discovers The Seven Demons, a squad of the world’s most terrifying hitmen, have been hired to kill her. Assuming someone from her past is behind it, Jackie unleashes her old instincts and embarks on a wild, dangerous game plan: to take down The Demons one by one before they kill her. However, she soon realizes her own demons are much more terrifying than the ruthless killers on her trail… and her buried secrets ultimately lead her much closer to home, with surprising consequences."

© Fremantle Catherine Zeta Jones will star in new series Killer Jackie

As well as an Oscar winning-actress and producer, Catherine is also an avid golfer, and recently took part in the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Match at the Ryder Cup where she exclusively shared with HELLO! that competitiveness runs in the family, although she insisted that it is "healthy" competitiveness between her and husband Michael Douglas, and their two children, son Dylan, 25, and daughter Carys, 22.

© Getty Images Catherine plays her second shot on the first hole prior to the Ryder Cup 2025

Catherine teamed up with NBA star Pau Gasol to represent Europe as they competed against GMA host Michael Strahan and performer Miranda Lambert on Team USA. Despite putting her best swing forward, Catherine's team lost – but she can always continue putting her skills to the test with her children, as her advice for her kids? "Play golf!"

© Instagram Catherine and her family share similar interests

Just like their parents, all the children have taken a strong interest in acting as well; in 2022 Dylan graduated from Brown University. He is an aspiring actor and political podcaster. His big film debut will be in the starring role of I Will Come to You.

Carys concluded her studies at Brown University as well in 2025. She made her acting debut in the short film, [Expletive] That Guy.