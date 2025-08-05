I'm a frequent flyer - these are the best 15 movies I have ever watched on a plane

Heralded by the internet as the ‘ultimate plane movie’, the 2018 romantic comedy is a popular choice with flyers. Investigating this phenomenon, clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD. told Popsugar, “People prefer romance and relationship-driven films because these relationships are a critical part of our personal lives, and it can be soothing and healing to accompany the main characters on their emotional journey – which may run parallel to our own.” With its glamorous production and tear-jerking emotional scenes, it’s easy to forget that you’re on hour seven of a fourteen-hour trip (and the person in front of you has just reclined).

