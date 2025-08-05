I'm a frequent flyer - these are the best 15 movies I have ever watched on a plane

As a New Zealander living in London, I’ve done my fair share of long-haul flights, and seen my fair share of films just how their directors intended – on a tiny screen five centimetres away from my face. If you’re looking for some boredom-busting watches for your holiday flights, here are 15 of my top picks to make your next travel day fly by.
Crazy Rich Asians
Heralded by the internet as the ‘ultimate plane movie’, the 2018 romantic comedy is a popular choice with flyers. Investigating this phenomenon, clinical psychologist Sabrina Romanoff, PsyD. told Popsugar, “People prefer romance and relationship-driven films because these relationships are a critical part of our personal lives, and it can be soothing and healing to accompany the main characters on their emotional journey – which may run parallel to our own.” With its glamorous production and tear-jerking emotional scenes, it’s easy to forget that you’re on hour seven of a fourteen-hour trip (and the person in front of you has just reclined).
Legally Blonde
The ultimate feel-good chick flick, we’ve probably all comfort watched Legally Blonde so often it doesn’t matter if we doze off for twenty minutes or so. Seeing Elle Woods rock up to court in her pink collared dress with her matching tote and a perfect blowout is just the antidote for your travel lethargy.
The Harry Potter series
No matter the flight or the destination, there’s always somebody watching one of the Harry Potter films. While I’ve watched my fair share of these films on the person’s screen in front of me, which is oddly entertaining, pressing play on a Potter classic helps you bring a little bit of British magic with you on your journey.
You may also like
Catch Me If You Can
Although a lot of us tend to avoid any plane-related media while on a plane, the crime comedy Catch Me If You Can is near-perfect in-flight entertainment. Featuring a young Leonardo DiCaprio as a teenage con artist and Tom Hanks as the FBI agent pursuing him, the film’s dynamic pacing keeps you entertained from the get-go.
The Twilight series
A popular choice amongst Gen Z and Millennials, the Twilight series is another instalment that we’ve likely seen before, perfect for popping on just in case you zone out watching the person’s screen in-front of you (who’s probably also watching Twilight). Combined, the series is just over nine hours long, which could entertain you both there and back if you’re going somewhere like Portugal or Morocco – just an idea!
Little Miss Sunshine
Although the family in Little Miss Sunshine are traversing the Southwestern states of America in a beat-up yellow Volkswagen van rather than a plane, perhaps it’s the fact that they’re on a journey of their own that makes this such enjoyable in-flight entertainment. It’s witty, wholesome, and makes us relieved that our transport isn’t at quite the same level of disrepair.
Gone with the Wind
Really, this section could contain any classic film you’ve been meaning to watch for years, but never quite gotten around to. If you’ve given up on falling asleep upright, why not try and conquer that sweeping cinema epic that’s been on your watchlist for years? At the end of it, you’ll either have finally watched it or possibly managed to doze off – both excellent results on a long flight!
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
Taika Waititi’s comedy adventure film is unofficially required viewing in New Zealand, and should be for your next flight, too. The perfect blend of heartwarming and hilarious, Hunt for the Wilderpeople is a sensationally good time that’ll distract you from the ‘seven hours to go’ displayed on the screen in front of you.
Bridesmaids
The ultimate low-stakes comfort comedy, Bridesmaids is a great film to settle in with and help you at least feel like your flight is going by faster. While there is a brief scene on a plane, it’ll mostly make you relieved you’re not embarrassing yourself like Kristen Wiig’s character Annie.
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
This noughties classic is a sweet and nostalgic story of girlhood, as four best friends spend their first summer apart. The summer vibes and intersecting storylines keep you hooked, and a long flight is the ultimate location to watch this gem you might not have seen in ages.
Hairspray
Putting on your favourite movie musical does run the risk that you’ll burst into song and become everyone’s least favourite passenger, but if you can tamp it down, a joyful explosion of song and dance is a guaranteed way to get you in the holiday spirit. 2007’s Hairspray is an emotional, laugh-out-loud offering, featuring musical numbers from the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer and John Travolta.
Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret
The 2023 movie version of Judy Blume’s classic novel stars Rachel McAdams, and was my favourite flight film from my most recent trip back to New Zealand. The coming-of-age drama explores intergenerational relationships and religion, set in 1970s New Jersey. Featuring a score by Hans Zimmer, this sweet watch makes for a great in-flight entertainment pick.
The Lord of the Rings
Perhaps not the best location to watch this lengthy, epic trilogy for the first time, but a long flight provides a great excuse for a rewatch. The three films together add up to over nine hours of entertainment – whether you pair one with a comedy to break up the pace, or find yourself sitting through the entire trilogy ready for The Hobbit on the return leg, your next flight is a great excuse to rewatch these iconic films.
The Princess Bride
In the spirit of rewatching classics, a viewing of The Princess Bride can do no wrong. An all-time favourite across generations, you likely know it so well it doesn’t matter if your plane-issued earphones aren’t quite drowning out the background noise well enough.
Before Sunrise
The ultimate holiday romance film, Before Sunrise follows the whirlwind affair of American Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and student Celine (Julie Delpy) as they spend the night wandering the streets of beautiful Vienna. Visually stunning and deeply endearing, you’d be forgiven for immediately planning an Austrian getaway for your next trip.