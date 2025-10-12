Watch: 'Gripping' 8-part mystery thriller leaves fans clamouring to binge after trailer drops

Calling all mystery thriller fans! Are you in the mood for a twisty series that involves a mind-boggling abduction case? Sky has just dropped the gripping trailer for All Her Fault, which is based on the bestselling novel by Andrea Mara, and explores every parent's worst nightmare: the abduction of their own child. Starring Succession star Sarah Snook, the eight-parter follows mother Marissa Irvine, who arrives to collect her son from a playdate only to find an unknown woman at the door who has no apparent knowledge of her son. Viewers have already taken to social media to air their excitement for the upcoming series, which will be available to watch on 7 November.

Fans react to the trailer

The trailer shows Marissa drop off her son, Milo, only to be told: "There's no Milo here," by a woman answering the door of a house. It also features a first look at performances by Dakota Fanning (Ripley, The Equalizer 3) and Jake Lacy (Apples Never Fall, The White Lotus). After its release on Friday 10 October, viewers quickly shared their verdict after watching the tense clip, with many saying: "Can't wait to watch this!" and "This looks brilliant!"

"Woah! I clicked on this because of Sarah Snook. What an amazing actor. So excited to see her after a long time. This looks so good, I can't wait to watch it. Congratulations to the cast and crew. This looks great and a thrilling experience," wrote one person, while another added: "STOPP IT! I say yes just by the soundtrack alone." A third penned: "I actually can't wait, this looks good."

This one is definitely on the watchlist of HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris, who said: "Not only does the cast feature the amazing Sarah Snook, but this eight-parter is based on Andrea Mara's bestselling novel that promises to grip viewers from start to finish. If you liked Disney+'s The Stolen Girl, about a young girl who is abducted while at a school friend's house, then you'll love All Her Fault."

All eight episodes of All Her Fault will be available to watch from 7 November on Sky Atlantic, NOW and Peacock.