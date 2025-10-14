Elaine Hendrix's age in The Parent Trap as Meredith Blake stuns DWTS fans and judges

Elaine Hendrix is best known for her role as the evil stepmother-to-be, Meredith Blake, in the 1998 film The Parent Trap alongside Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid, Lisa Ann Walter and the late Natasha Richardson. But now, the actress has taken on a very different performing role: that of a contestant on reality ballroom dance competition Dancing with the Stars. Tuesday night's episode is Dedication Night, where each contestant dedicates their performance to someone who has impacted their lives — and Elaine is slated to dedicate hers to her former co-star, Lisa Ann. Here's everything you need to know about Elaine, as well as her relationship with Lisa and more, ahead of DWTS's Dedication Night performances.

How old is Elaine Hendrix?

Born December 28, 1970, Elaine is 54 years old. DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba has faced some criticism for bringing up Elaine's age when discussing her dance skills, but the actress said in a recent interview that there's merit to bringing up the topic.

© Disney Elaine Hendrix channels her Parent Trap character on DWTS

"When you're older, you've got some miles on you," Elaine told WBIR-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee. "I've got miles on me. I've got years on me. I've got injuries. I have even more challenges. You know, everybody's got challenges. Everybody is working hard, but I think people had very low expectations of me, and I'm pushing through a lot. ... I think my age is important — it matters."

How old was Elaine Hendrix when filming The Parent Trap? And how old was Meredith Blake?

During the filming of The Parent Trap, which was released in 1998, Elaine was 26 years old — the same age as her infamous character, Meredith Blake.

© The Parent Trap Elaine Hendrix in The Parent Trap

Are Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter still friends?

Elaine and Lisa Ann became friends after their time starring together on The Parent Trap, where Lisa Ann played Chessy, Dennis' housekeeper. Lisa Ann recalled in a 2023 interview that she remembered their first meeting "like it was yesterday," and that the two remain very close pals.

"I [always] have to call my life partner, Elaine, and tell her that this thing happened or I've got this audition coming or I'm sobbing because some jabroni broke my heart," Lisa Ann told People. "She just was the person that I called. Everybody has a person they check in with about everything in their life. And Elaine is it for me."

© Getty Images Elaine Hendrix and Lisa Ann Walter attend the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Career Retrospective: Lisa Ann Walter at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on June 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

Is Elaine Hendrix related to Liz Gillies?

© Getty Images Elizabeth Gillies poses at the Gala Performance for the new play "AVA: The Secret Conversations" at New York City Center Stage 1

No, Elaine is not related to fellow actress Liz Gillies, though the two have starred together on the FX musical comedy series Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll from 2015 to 2016, and appeared together again on the CW soap opera Dynasty from 2019 to 2022.