Bill Daniels, 98, makes rare TV appearance with Boy Meets World reunion on DWTS - see the incredible moment

Longtime actor William Daniels, 98, best known for his role as Mr. Feeney on Boy Meets World, made a rare TV appearance Tuesday night as actress Danielle Fishel honored her former co-star in a nostalgia-filled Dancing with the Stars Dedication Night performance. Danielle, who played Topanga in the '90s sitcom, and her dance pro partner Pasha Pashkov, welcomed Bill onto the ballroom floor as they performed a jive to the Boy Meets World theme song with the nonagenarian bookending the dance with sweet cameos.

"He's just somebody I have looked up to as a man, as an actor, as a professional," Danielle said during the opening package before her dance, recalling how "intimidating" it was to step onto the Boy Meets World set as a young performer. "But Bill, who had already won two Emmys, treated me like I deserve all the respect in the world as a fellow actor. I don't think I would have been the professional that I am today without having watched him all those years."

© Disney Bill Daniels, who played Mr. Feeney on Boy Meets World, reunited with former co-star Danielle Fishel on Dancing with the Stars

Now in his late 90s, Bill's acting and TV appearance credits have slowed. His most recent previous entertainment gig was in 2020 as a voice actor in an HBO Max original film. Prior to that, he reprised his famous role of Mr. Feeney in five appearances between 2014 and 2017 in the Girl Meets World reboot, which Danielle also appeared in.

"This dance is for you, Mr. Feeney," Danielle said. "Thank you for always showing up, even when the cameras stopped rolling." Bill offered some sweet words in return: "I'm very proud of Danielle for all she's doing. It's a pleasure watching you."

© Getty Images William Daniels stars as Principal William Feeny on Boy Meets World

The DWTS theme Tuesday night prompted stars to dedicate their performances to loved ones, and even include them in the dances. Some guests were better dancers than others, but judges assured everyone that only the actual star and their pro partner's performances would be judged.

The dance opened with Bill reprising his role as Mr. Feeney, standing in front of his desk before Danielle and Pasha rushed in: Danielle rocking some Topanga-esque crimped hair while Pasha wore a Cory Matthews plaid flannel. The two danced a peppy jive to the show's theme song before running back over to Mr. Feeney's desk for their finale as the actor held up a paper featuring a bright red A+.

© Getty Images The Boy Meets World cast in 1994

While Bill didn't offer much actual dance movement, the nostalgic reference seemed to move judges. And perhaps that A+ paper helped sway them into giving Danielle her first 8 scoring of the season. "That was so nostalgic and kind of what we all needed at this time," judge Carrie Ann Inaba said. Guest judge and former pro Kim Herjavec added: "You still look like a teenager by the way. I don't know how that's possible, but you do."