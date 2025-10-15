Apple TV+ quietly announces major change to streaming service

Apple TV+ has quietly made a major change to their streaming platform. The TV giant, which is home to beloved programmes like Severance, Slow Horses and The Morning Show, has rebranded from 'Apple TV+' to simply just 'Apple TV' in a quiet yet monumental move. The rebrand means the streaming service now shares the same simple name as Apple's sleek streaming device, which plugs into TV and offers apps and games. News of the rebrand was revealed in a press release about the F1 film coming to the platform in December. "Apple TV‌+ is now simply ‌Apple TV‌, with a vibrant new identity," the company said in its announcement.

Best movies & shows to watch on Apple TV

Apple TV is home to a number of hit original shows. One of the most popular programmes on the streaming giant is Slow Horses. Lead by Gary Oldman, the hugely successful spy thriller, which is based on Mick Herron's Slough House novel series was first released in 2022. The award-winning actor plays Jackson Lamb, the talented but cantankerous leader of Slough House, the dumping ground of MI5 for spies who have made career-ending mistakes.

Also available to stream on the platform is The Morning Show, which is about to enter its fourth season. Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, the show is billed as "an inside look at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the team." The supporting cast also includes stars like Steve Carell, Billy Crudup and Greta Lee.

Also housed on Apple TV is Severance, created by Dan Erickson and starring Adam Scott as Mark, an assuming man who leads a team of office workers at Lumon. But at Lumon, the employees' memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives, and when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

WATCH: Slow Horses Season 5 Official Trailer

Severance is one of a plethora of critically-acclaimed shows housed on Apple TV

Season two premiered earlier in 2025, three years after season one, which led to some frustration among fans and TV viewers, but several months after it concluded, watchers were still gathering in forums online to discuss the subversive psychological thriller.

Apple TV subscription cost

The basic plans on Apple TV start at £9.99 and includes a free seven day trial.