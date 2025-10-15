ITV confirms future of Princess Andre's docuseries with major announcement

Princess Andre made her television debut earlier this year with The Princess Diaries, a series on ITV that followed her life. During the show, the teenage daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price was seen making her runway debut at the Ibiza Fashion Festival and the celebrations as she turned 18. The show has clearly impressed bosses at ITV who announced on Wednesday that the series had been recommissioned for a further two four-part series that will air in 2026; one in the earlier part of the year and the second towards the end.

In an Instagram post, the star, who boasts nearly a million followers on Instagram, said: "I'm here to announce that I have, not only one, but two more seasons of The Princess Diaries coming out in 2026. I honestly can't wait, like I am so excited. For those people who have been asking me and I've not been able to tell you, now you finally know. So see you in 2026."

Amanda Starvi, ITV's commissioning editor for reality and entertainment, added: "Princess dominated side bars and social media throughout the summer and as our streams show, the ITV audience whole-heartedly embraced her. Now reality fans can look forward to not one but two more chapters in Princess's story as we line up two new series for next year, as Princess embraces independence and adulthood."

Fans were overjoyed at the return of the series with proud dad Peter enthusing: "So proud of you. Keep being you. We love you," while a second added: "Oh girl!!!! I'M SO PLEASED. Loved the first series!!!!!" and a third commented: "@princess_andre congratulations! That's AMAZING news & you deserve it. Always remember, 'Follow Your Dreams'."

What happened on the first season?

The first season of the show explored Princess's life as she became a social media influencer and alongside her catwalk debut, it featured the star making her first brand deals. Princess wasn't the only member of her family to appear on the show, with father Peter, brother Junior and stepmother Emily all featuring.

However, it wasn't all glitz and glamour that featured on the show, as Princess also recounted traumatic moments in her life, including paparazzi photographers following her mother's car as she dropped her off for school. In one emotional moment, she admitted that she would be "coming home from school and would go to bed and cry".