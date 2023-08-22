Ariana Grande immortalizes time spent with Ethan Slater filming Wicked in new tattoo – details

The "Thank U, Next" singer stars as Glinda in the upcoming musical adaptation of Wicked

There's been a lot of change in Ariana Grande's life as of late – her divorce, production halt of Wicked, a rumored affair, and most recently a split from her manager of ten years – but despite the whirlwind times, there's one part she never wants to forget.

Though the "Thank U, Next" singer initially laid low since news broke of her divorce from Dalton Gomez, and subsequent rumors of an affair with co-star Ethan Slater swirled, she has since been itching back into the spotlight, with various commemorative Instagram posts and the upcoming re-release of her debut album.

Her relationship status with Ethan – who was married and welcomed a baby late last year – remains unclear, however, there's one aspect of their time together that the Grammy-winner has just permanently honored.

WATCH: Ariana Grande opens up about love life online

In a new interview with Allure celebrating the upcoming launch of her new r.e.m. beauty product, the Sweetener Foundation, she also revealed her brand new tattoo, in honor of her role as Glinda in the upcoming musical adaptation.

"This one I knew I wanted to get for a very long time," she said of her new ink, Glinda herself, on the back of her right hand.

She explained: "It's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book. I waited forever to fill up this hand," adding: "I thought, 'I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,' and yeah, that felt very right."

© Getty Ariana has fully immersed herself into the role and has been spotted donning platinum blonde hair for the past year

Ariana has had to keep mum on any details of her time on set, though she did note that during filming, she had "one of the most deeply special and transformative and fulfilling experiences of my creative life in London [from] the past year and a half."

MORE: Ethan Slater's estranged wife gives scathing statement on 'collateral damage' of Ariana Grande romance

MORE: All of Ariana Grande's famous exes amid Ethan Slater romance reports

She stars as Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, The Wicked Witch of the West. Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey plays her love interest Prince Fiyero, while her rumored off-screen love interest, Ethan, stars as Boq, Glinda and Elphaba's friend during their time at Shiz University.

© Instagram The cast of Wicked found themselves further under the spotlight following reports of co-star Ariana and Ethan's rumored affair

The highly-anticipated Wicked adaption, which was split into two parts early on in the production process, and though it had a November 2024 release date, with production halted due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it's unclear whether the film's premiere will be impacted.

© Instagram The singer-actress split from her husband earlier this summer

The project was first announced back in 2021, and both Ariana and Cynthia were announced as its lead stars in November 2021, three years before the movie's expected release date.

MORE: All the signs Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez' whirlwind marriage was in trouble

"I am spending all my time with Glinda," the actress said last year in a YouTube video shared on her beauty brand's channel.

Explaining why she had put any new music on hold, she explained she is giving her new role as Glinda "every piece of me, every minute, every ounce of my heart, my time, my everything that I can give it."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.