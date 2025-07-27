I'm Italian, and this is where I think Emily in Paris Season 5 should be filmed in Rome

Emily in Paris has been keeping us glued to the screen since its first season premiered on Netflix in October 2020, with its love triangles and jaw-dropping shots of Paris.

Season 5 is set to release at the end of this year, and it’s said to be the best one yet, with the most beloved characters making a comeback and some brand-new faces coming in to shake things up for the protagonist, yet again.

This season's biggest news is that Emily will not be in Paris, at least not at the beginning of the season. When we left her at the end of season 4, Lily Collins’ character just moved to Rome to open a new branch of Savoir, the marketing firm where she works, and explore her budding romance with Marcello.

As a Rome-obsessed Italian, I can’t wait for Emily to whizz around the Eternal City on a Vespa with Marcello, as cliché as that might sound – especially because I have a pretty good idea of where Emily will be hanging out while in Rome.

Emily’s Roman Holiday

Emily in Rome with Marcello in Season 4

If Marcello is as romantic as he appeared to be in the last season, he will not miss an occasion to take Emily to see the sunrise from The Janiculum (Gianicolo in Italian). This hill, the second-tallest in the city, offers one of the best views of Rome.

During Season 4, Emily took Marcello to Montmartre to watch the sunrise from the Basilique du Sacré-Coeur, so it would make perfect sense for him to ‘return the favour’.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Castel Sant’Angelo made an appearance, as I can’t imagine a more evocative shot than the two lovebirds walking over the St. Angelo Bridge at night, with the incredible monument towering behind them.

© Netflix Emily and Marcello trying their luck at the Trevi Fountain

Surely, iconic locations like the Piazza di Spagna, the Trevi Fountain, the Colosseum, and Villa Borghese will be featured, as it would be a shame not to showcase the full beauty of the city.

In the past seasons, we have seen that Emily is often spotted hanging out at high-end restaurants and luxury hotels, so it’s fair to assume that she will keep on doing that in Italy.

Rome is bursting with breathtaking spots, but Hotel Hassler, The Six Senses Rome and Palazzo Ripetta will be at the top of her list, as well as Palazzo Fendi, where they have already been spotted filming.

Emily’s tour of Venice

© Netflix Lily Collins in EMILY IN PARIS

As confirmed by the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia, the Emily in Paris crew is set to film in Venice in August for approximately two weeks.

This has been a big year for Venice, which, as well as experiencing its usual influx of tourists, has welcomed hundreds of stars in June for the much-anticipated Bezos-Sanchez wedding.

Considering the short amount of time they will spend filming in Venice, this will likely only be a brief holiday for Emily. Maybe Marcello decided to show his new American girlfriend the most romantic city in Italy - or, dare I say it, the world.

While there, I expect they won’t miss the opportunity to explore the laguna on a traditional gondola, have a spritz on a sunny terrace and maybe a tête-à-tête dinner at one of the city’s fabulous restaurants. I think that Gio's Restaurant.