All the surprises we expect in Emily in Paris season 5

Emily in Paris's fifth season is officially filming, and fans of the show are desperate for insights on the plot. The show follows the ever stylish American social media expert Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, as she learns the ins and outs of French culture. Emily falls in love, makes new friends, and stirs up her fair share of drama while living in the French capital. While the next season doesn't premiere until December 18, we can expect more than a few surprises from Emily.

At the end of season four, viewers watched Emily flirt with an Italian gentleman and travel around Rome and be offered a brand new job. As filming begins and snaps from set are shared to social media, fans can't wait for the story to continue. Here's everything we know about Emily in Paris season five.

What will the plot of season five of Emily in Paris be about?

© Netflix Lily sporting a bob while filming season 5

In a first for the show, Emily won't live in Paris. The official synopsis for season five confirms Emily will work from Agence Grateau's Rome office.

"This season is a tale of two cities. Rome and Paris," the show's creator, Darren Star, told Tudum. "Straddling both, Emily takes love and life to the next level."

While in Italy, Emily heats up her relationship with Marcello, settles in as the head of Agence Grateau, and travels throughout the Mediterranean country. She and Marcello head to the ever romantic city Venice. In an appearance on Good Morning America, Lily said of her character's new love: "Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance.

© Alamy Stock Photo Emily has gone through a lot over the past 4 seasons

"We want Emily to be able to smile without condition," she continued. "We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time."

But for fans nervous that Emily won't be in her favorite city, Darren explained: "Emily's going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn't mean she's not going to be in Paris."

What cast members are returning for season five?

© Netflix Emily visited her new love interest Marcello in Rome

Of course, Lily is reprising her iconic role as Emily Cooper. But who else is coming back for the fifth season? Series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Eugenio Franceschini as Marcello, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, and William Abadie as Antoine Lambert are all returning.

Newer cast members Paul Forman as Nico and Arnaud Binard as Laurent G will be back too. But, Camille Razat who played Gabriel's girlfriend and Emily's friend, announced to her Instagram that she won't be returning for season five.

"After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," she wrote to Instagram. "This character has meant a lot to me, and I feel that her storyline has naturally come to an end. It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons."

© Netflix Season 4 ends with Gabriel searching for Emily

There are a few new characters joining the cast too. How to Make It in America actor Bryan Greenberg will star as Jake, an American navigating life in Paris. And iconic actress Minnie Driver is playing Princess Jane, a friend of Sylvie's who happens to be royalty.