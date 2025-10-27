Fans can now binge this 'utterly absorbing' four-part thriller starring Line of Duty favourite

An "utterly absorbing" 2021 series starring Line of Duty's Anna Maxwell Martin is now available to stream on ITVX. Hollington Drive was originally broadcast on ITV back in 2021 and quickly earned a legion of dedicated fans who were hooked through the show's initial run. The series also stars Jonas Armstrong (The Bay), Jim Howick (Sex Education) and Amelie Bea Smith, the voice of Peppa Pig. The show has accrued rave reviews from critics and viewers alike, with one writing of the show's nail-biting ending: "Congratulations @Sonic_Screwup and the whole #HollingtonDrive team. Fantastic, surprising, utterly absorbing and satisfying telly drama."

What is Hollington Drive about?

An official synopsis of the show reads: "On a Summer evening in the seemingly idyllic suburb of Hollington Drive, ten-year-old Alex Boyd is declared missing. Sisters and social pillars within the community, Theresa and Helen, struggle to hold their lives and their families together in the wake of this tragedy. Secrets and lies begin to surface and long held facades falter as grief rips through Hollington Drive."

The series is written by British screenwriter Sophie Petzal, who is best known for creating the Irish crime drama Blood which stars Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar. According to an interview with Radio Times, Sophie was inspired by her previous work on Blood to continue to write "authentic, personal, family-based stories. I found that that was such a rewarding way to centre a thriller. I also happened at the time to be thinking about sisterhood. I’m a twin and that’s one of the most valuable relationships in my life.

"So I came up with an idea about two sisters who live very co-dependent lives, who live very close to one another, who are in one another’s pockets. And then they discover their two children may have been involved in something terrible, and they decide to keep it a secret which leads to an ever-spiralling conspiracy of stress and secrets and lies."

WATCH: Hollington Drive trailer

Is Hollington Drive based on a true story?

Although it is not based on true events, Sophie took inspiration from real family dynamics when writing the show. She told ITV: "I'm obsessed with family dynamics. I should say that me and my sister have a very different relationship to Helen and Theresa! But, of course, you take things from your own experiences all the time, things like childhood dynamics that live on into adulthood."