Selling Sunset issues important warning about season 9 — read note and tribute

Selling Sunset season nine has dropped on Netflix, but before the drama, fashion, and beautiful homes, an important warning will appear on TV screens. After the recap of the past season, the series has placed two cards that acknowledge the tragic January 2025 wildfires that destroyed the Pacific Palisades area north of Santa Monica, and Altadena, a neighborhood east of downtown Los Angeles. The first card reads: "In light of the devastating wildfires that impacted Los Angeles and the surrounding areas in January of 2025, we would like to acknowledge that several episodes of Selling Sunset were filmed prior to this tragedy."

"Thank you to the first responders, firefighters, and the brave people who worked tirelessly to protect and restore hope, as we rebuild our beautiful city," says the second. Season nine was shooting across late 2024 and early 2025, and episode five goes into detail of the wildfires, featuring social media videos from Chrishell Stause, Mary Bonnet, and Chelsea Lazkani taken during the days of and the aftermath of the fires that killed at least 31 people, and destroyed over 15,000 buildings.

"In Los Angeles, every single person knows someone who has lost everything, it is that ever present" said Chrishell. "As a city, of course, we are strong and we will rebuild, but it is devastating, and we want to do all we can to help." The agents at the Oppenheim Group were among many to help residents who lost their homes to find new rental properties, free of charge, with no commission.

Chrishell shared on camera how, when she was 12, her home burned down; in her memoir Under Construction she shared how her mom rarely had a steady job, and during her middle school years she was living in a tent with her mother, using food stamps and washing in a river. "It never leaves you if you've lived through that," she told the camera. "Home is more than just material things…the home represents a safe place in the world, and when you don't have that, it's really hard to go through the world and function."

A-listers including Paris Hilton, Tina Knowles, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Mandy Moore, Joshua Jackson, and Anthony Hopkins all lost their homes in the fires. Dawson's Creek actor Joshua's home in Topanga Canyon was destroyed, and he shared that "all the people closest to me affected by the fire are okay, my daughter, my family, my neighbors all made it out safely," but that "sadly, my beautiful home did not survive the fires."

© NETFLIX Chrishell shared how, when she was 12, her home burned down

This Is Us actress Mandy lived near Altadena, and she took to social media to explain that their home was "miraculously still standing," although "not livable." She said: "We lost our garage and back house. Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in-laws. My brother and sister-in-law – 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends. Feeling weird survivor's guilt."

Mandy added that her husband's studio he shares with his brother was destroyed as well as all of their instruments and music equipment.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The Oppenheim Group helped those who lost their homes for free

Paris' Malibu beach-front home was one of the many that were destroyed; built in 1955, it had three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a two-car garage, a courtyard, and a spacious living room and dining area. Purchased in 2021 with husband Carter Reum, the home was worth over $8 million, and it featured in her Netflix show, Cooking With Paris.

"This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London," she said in a post on Instagram. "While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe."