Shocking before and after photos of LA amid devastating wildfires

So far, there are five wildfires spread across Los Angeles which have consumed a total of about 22 square miles (56 square kilometers) — approximately the size of the entire city of San Francisco.
A second wildfire, the Eaton Fire, broke out Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena, a community in northern Los Angeles County, also prompting over 30,000 evacuation orders.
Five people are dead due to the blaze, which burned at least 15,000 acres as of Thursday evening, according to officials.
The Hurst Fire, a third blaze, erupted in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles late Tuesday night and quickly consumed hundreds of acres, CalFire said, forcing some evacuations. As of Friday, the fire is 37% contained after 1,000 acres burned.
A fourth fire, the Lidia in Acton spans about 400 acres and is 75% contained. The newest fire, Kenneth, burning nearly 1,000 acres in LA and Ventura counties, is 35% contained.
The fire burning in the Pacific Palisades is the most destructive fire in the modern history of the city of Los Angeles.
The National Weather Service has warned that "critical fire weather conditions" are about to "ramp up again" through January 10. Forecasters expect a short break in winds on Saturday before they pick up again on Sunday and into next week.