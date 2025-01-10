Shocking before and after photos of LA amid devastating wildfires

The wildfires tearing through Los Angeles County continue to cause devastation and destruction since they began on January 7.

Thousands of structures and local landmarks have been destroyed as well as thousands of residents left without a home after acres of land burned, and continues to burn, in the blazes.

WATCH: Deadly fires blaze through Los Angeles County

The path of destruction across the county has left areas unrecognizable. Take a look at some of the most shocking before and after photos below…

1/ 10 © Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag LA Wildfires As of Friday, 10 people have died in the LA wildfires since they started on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades area, forcing the evacuation of at least 30,000 residents in the affluent community.



2/ 10 © Getty Images LA Wildfires The fire has grown to over 20,000 acres with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CalFire.



3/ 10 © Getty Images LA Wildfires More than five thousand structures have been destroyed including the homes of many Hollywood stars including Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Anna Faris, and Billy Crystal.



4/ 10 © Getty Images LA Wildfires So far, there are five wildfires spread across Los Angeles which have consumed a total of about 22 square miles (56 square kilometers) — approximately the size of the entire city of San Francisco.



5/ 10 © Getty Images LA Wildfires A second wildfire, the Eaton Fire, broke out Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena, a community in northern Los Angeles County, also prompting over 30,000 evacuation orders.



6/ 10 © Getty Images LA Wildfires Five people are dead due to the blaze, which burned at least 15,000 acres as of Thursday evening, according to officials.



7/ 10 © Getty Images LA Wildfires The Hurst Fire, a third blaze, erupted in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles late Tuesday night and quickly consumed hundreds of acres, CalFire said, forcing some evacuations. As of Friday, the fire is 37% contained after 1,000 acres burned.



8/ 10 © Getty Images LA Wildfires A fourth fire, the Lidia in Acton spans about 400 acres and is 75% contained. The newest fire, Kenneth, burning nearly 1,000 acres in LA and Ventura counties, is 35% contained.



9/ 10 © Getty Images LA Wildfires The fire burning in the Pacific Palisades is the most destructive fire in the modern history of the city of Los Angeles.

