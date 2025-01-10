Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shocking before and after photos of LA amid devastating wildfires
los angeles wildfires pacific palisades

10 people have died so far since the fires began on January 7

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
The wildfires tearing through Los Angeles County continue to cause devastation and destruction since they began on January 7.

Thousands of structures and local landmarks have been destroyed as well as thousands of residents left without a home after acres of land burned, and continues to burn, in the blazes.

WATCH: Deadly fires blaze through Los Angeles County

The path of destruction across the county has left areas unrecognizable. Take a look at some of the most shocking before and after photos below…

1/10

malibu california

LA Wildfires

As of Friday, 10 people have died in the LA wildfires since they started on Tuesday in the Pacific Palisades area, forcing the evacuation of at least 30,000 residents in the affluent community.  

2/10

malibu burning la wildfires

LA Wildfires

The fire has grown to over 20,000 acres with zero containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CalFire.

3/10

aerial view pacific palisades

LA Wildfires

More than five thousand structures have been destroyed including the homes of many Hollywood stars including Paris Hilton, Adam Brody, Anna Farisand Billy Crystal.

4/10

pacific palidades fire

LA Wildfires

So far, there are five wildfires spread across Los Angeles which have consumed a total of about 22 square miles (56 square kilometers) — approximately the size of the entire city of San Francisco.

5/10

altadena before la fire

LA Wildfires

A second wildfire, the Eaton Fire, broke out Tuesday night in the hills above Altadena, a community in northern Los Angeles County, also prompting over 30,000 evacuation orders.

6/10

altadena fire la

LA Wildfires

Five people are dead due to the blaze, which burned at least 15,000 acres as of Thursday evening, according to officials.

7/10

the bunny museum la

LA Wildfires

The Hurst Fire, a third blaze, erupted in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles late Tuesday night and quickly consumed hundreds of acres, CalFire said, forcing some evacuations. As of Friday, the fire is 37% contained after 1,000 acres burned.

8/10

the bunny museum la fire

LA Wildfires

A fourth fire, the Lidia in Acton spans about 400 acres and is 75% contained. The newest fire, Kenneth, burning nearly 1,000 acres in LA and Ventura counties, is 35% contained.

9/10

runyon canyon la

LA Wildfires

The fire burning in the Pacific Palisades is the most destructive fire in the modern history of the city of Los Angeles.

10/10

Runyon Canon fire

LA Wildfires

The National Weather Service has warned that "critical fire weather conditions" are about to "ramp up again" through January 10. Forecasters expect a short break in winds on Saturday before they pick up again on Sunday and into next week.

