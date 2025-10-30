Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher? Exit explained as Liam Hemsworth makes long-awaited debut

Liam Hemsworth makes his debut as monster slayer Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher season four, which landed on Netflix on 30 October. The 35-year-old Australian actor takes over the reins from Henry Cavill, who starred on the show for the first three seasons before stepping away from the show. Henry, who is a genuine fan of the original source material from Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, announced that he would be hanging up his white wig and silver sword back in November 2021. But why? Keep reading for everything we know about Henry's departure.

© Netflix Liam Hemsworth stars in The Witcher season four

Why did Henry Cavill leave The Witcher?

While Henry hasn't explicitly detailed his reasons for stepping down from the role, the timing of his departure is quite telling. Just days before the Jersey-born actor announced his exit from the Netflix show, he revealed that he would be reprising his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

Henry first portrayed the iconic superhero in 2013's Man of Steel, before returning to the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). His Superman comeback wasn't meant to be, however. Two months later, James Gunn was announced as the new co-CEO of DC Studios and chose to take the character in a different direction. The new reboot, titled Superman: Legacy, would feature a new actor in the iconic role, who has since been revealed as David Corenswet.

© Susie Allnutt Henry Cavill made his final appearance in the season three finale

Henry took to Instagram after being dropped from the role. He wrote: "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

WATCH: Liam Hemsworth stars in The Witcher season 4

The following day, Netflix confirmed that Henry would not be returning to The Witcher and that season four would continue with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt.

© Susie Allnutt Henry Cavill with his The Witcher co-star Joey Batey

According to RadioTimes.com, showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich clarified that Henry had other roles he wanted to commit to during an interview. "I think it's been really interesting to talk to people about it, because it feels like new information out in the world, but we've lived through this for so long, and I think Henry has gone off, he's happy, and is doing wonderful things. And he originated this character. He was brilliant at it," said Lauren.

Fan speculation about behind-the-scenes drama

Whilst there's no real evidence of any behind-the-scenes drama on the show, some fans have speculated that there had been tension behind the scenes. Henry has made no secret of his appreciation for the source material. Ahead of the season two premiere, the Enola Holmes actor Total Film: "This season, I really wanted to make sure that we represented the book's Geralt more accurately, and that we saw him speak more. I pushed really, really hard for that."

© Netflix Anya Chalotra and Henry Cavill as Yennefer and Geralt

However, in the wake of Henry's departure, one of the show's ex-writers, Beau DeMayo, suggested that some of the writing team didn't share the same view. DeMayo wrote on Instagram: "I've been on a show – namely Witcher – where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material.) It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

Showrunner Lauren was asked about DeMayo's comments, and penned on Instagram: "I've never mocked the books. The books are my entire livelihood. I have a great relationship with Mr. Sapkowski, and writers rooms are sacred and safe and — more than anything — supportive spaces. Don’t believe everything you read."