Apple TV's 9-part mystery drama from Breaking Bad creator sounds unmissable

Looking for a new mystery drama to hunker down with this winter? Apple TV is adding Pluribus to its roster of shows this week – and it could be one to add to your watch list. From Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, the series follows Carol, an anti-hero dubbed the world's most "miserable" person, who's unexpectedly tasked with saving the world from happiness. Starring Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn, this "genre-bending" sci-fi lands on the streamer on Friday 7 November, and has already been greenlit for a second season.

There's nothing more compelling than a show that gets you asking questions right away – and after watching the trailer, I've got plenty. The nine-part series promises a standout turn from Rhea Seehorn, who I've loved ever since watching her on American sitcom Whitney. Pluribus also marks her second collaboration with Vince Gilligan after their Emmy-nominated work on Better Call Saul. If you enjoyed Apple TV's Severance or Jim Carrey's satirical '90s classic The Truman Show, this is one for you.

© Apple TV+ Rhea Seehorn plays Carol What is Pluribus about? Details are deliberately scarce, and that's by design. As Rhea told RadioTimes: "All of [Vince's] favourite experiences and memories of finding a show or a movie that he loved were when he virtually knew nothing about it." What we do know is that it's "a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness."

© Apple TV+ Carol is tasked with saving the world from happiness In the trailer, we meet Carol – a woman who seems to be the only unhappy person in an otherwise blissful world. "Good morning, Carol. Is there anything we can do to cheer you up?" asks a disembodied voice, as Carol desperately ponders: "How do I reverse all of this?" The camera then pans to a group of scientists testing various chemicals, with a voice saying: "Rest assured, Carol. We'll figure out what makes you different."



© Apple TV+ Rhea stars alongside Karolina Wydra Who stars in Pluribus? Leading the show as Carol is Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul, Whitney). Speaking to Deadline, Vince teased what viewers can expect. "I'm excited for audiences to see Rhea play a very different character than the character she played on Better Call Saul," he said. "She plays someone who's trying very hard to be good. She's a bit of a damaged hero, but she's a hero nonetheless.



© Apple TV+ Karolina Wydra and Samba Schutte star Rhea is joined by Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), while guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death) also feature.