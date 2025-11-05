Outlander and The Bear stars team up for 'unsettling' drama – details

Caitriona Balfe always thrills us in Outlander, but the Irish actor has just landed a new film role, appearing in an undisclosed role in the upcoming A Long Winter. The project is based on Irish author Colm Tóibín's short story of the same name. The 141-page tome was originally released in the author's Mothers & Sons collection back in 2006, before being republished again this September. The film doesn't yet have a release date, but it sounds like it boasts an all-star cast, and it will be distributed by Film4 when it is released.

A summary on Amazon reads: "One snowy morning, after arguing with her husband, Miquel's mother walks out from their home high up in the Pyrenees and does not return. With his younger brother stationed far away on military service and his father cast out by the people of the town, Miquel and his father are left to fend for themselves. Together they will be forced to battle the elements, and their resentment of each other, through the long winter.

"Miquel's desperate searching for his mother is only interrupted when Manolo, an orphaned servant boy from the next village, arrives to help out in the house. As Miquel is forced to confront the reality of his mother's absence, Manolo, with his silences and longing gaze, offers the promise of new love, and another kind of life."

The story was received, with one critic penning: "A superbly powerful tale of betrayal and desertion." Meanwhile, a second review read: "This collection shows Tóibín to be a master storyteller. He is especially adept at startling narrative turns that combine insight with unsettling ambiguity... the final passages of A Long Winter are also tremendously powerful.

Who will star in A Long Winter?

Caitriona has joined the cast in an undisclosed role, and although the several actors have been named for the project, none of their roles are yet known. Joining the Irish actor is The Bear star Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who is best-known as playing restaurant manager Richie Jerimovich in the Disney+ series. The 48-year-old actor also recently joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing The Thing in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

© Netflix Heartstopper star Kit Connor has also joined the cast

The duo will be joined by The White Lotus star Freddie Hechinger, who also has credits in Gladiator II, Thelma and Pam & Tommy. Also in the cast are Heartstopper's Kit Connor, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, known for his roles in Reservoir Dogs and Caught Stealing, The Lincoln Lawyer's Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and David Furr, who has starred in The Gilded Age and Killing Lincoln.

Where else can I watch Caitriona Balfe?

We're currently waiting for the eighth – and final – season of Outlander, which is due to be released next year, but if you can't wait that long to see Caitriona in action, then the actor recently starred in boxing drama, The Cut, alongside Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom. The actress played the role of Caitlin opposite Orlando's unnamed boxer.

© James Minchin Caitriona will soon star in the final season of Outlander

Reflecting on the end of the series, Caitriona said: "Wow. I never thought we be so lucky to get this far... and now that we have I never thought we would have to say goodbye... what a journey... what a story. Thank you to Diana, the fans, our crew, fellow cast and our writers and producers... everyone at Sony and Starz... here is our final poster."