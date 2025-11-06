Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charlie Dimmock's 28-year career in 13 photos – see her transformation over time
Charlie Dimmock has been a mainstay on our TV screens since 1997, and the Garden Rescue star has transformed over the years – see her from her TV debut to now

Charlie Dimmock smiling with her hands in soil© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Spun Gold TV
Matthew Moore
Matthew MooreSenior Evening Writer
7 minutes ago
Charlie Dimmock has been impressing viewers with her horticultural knowledge since 1997, making her television debut on Ground Force. The star remained with the programme until it was cancelled in 2005, but her career continued to flourish. Since then, Charlie has presented shows including The Joy of Gardening, Charlie's Garden Army and River Walks, and since 2015, she has been part of the Garden Rescue team alongside Lee Burkhill, Chris Hull and Flo Headlam. Viewers have seen Charlie transform over the years from a novice to an accomplished star, see her transformation over the years…

1/13

Charlie Dimmock with a pitchfork and bag of soil© Sanders/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Charlie made her TV debut in 1997

Start of her career – 1997

Charlie made her television debut back in 1997 in Garden Force, teaming up with Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh. The presenter was one of the first choices for the show's producer, John Thornicroft, who came across her in 1992 when she helped build a pond for ITV's Grass Roots.

2/13

Charlie Dimmock in a black dress on a red carpet© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Charlie looked glam on the red carpet

Awards glam – 1999

Ground Force was an incredibly popular show in its heyday, with the programme being nominated for several BAFTAs and NTAs. Back in 1999, Charlie was seen attending a BAFTA Award ceremony in a daring black dress.

3/13

Charlie Dimmock hold a pair of scissors to a bra© Tony Larkin/Shutterstock

Charlie's decisions caused controversy

Bra controversy – 1999

Charlie courted a lot of controversy when she made her television debut over her decision to not wear a bra. In 1999, she playfully addressed the contention with a snap of her cutting up a white bra. The Observer reported in 1999 that she favoured not wearing bras due to finding them "restrictive" and a hinderance for gardening.

4/13

Charlie Dimmock strapped to a bi-plane© Back/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

It's not just Helen Skelton who takes on scary challenges!

Charlie's bravery – 1999

When you think of a daring TV presenter, your mind might head straight to former Blue Peter star Helen Skelton, who is known for her insane challenges, including a tightrope walk between the chimneys at Battersea Power Station. However, in 1999, Charlie strapped herself to a plane in order to raise money for Meals on Wheels Day, which was marking its third anniversary.

5/13

Charlie Dimmock falling onto a trampoline while performing in a circus© Dave Hartley/Shutterstock

Charlie showed off her circus skills in 2001

A woman of many talents – 2001

It's not just gardening that Charlie is skilled with, back in 2001, the presenter showed off her circus skills during a surprise performance in Berkshire. The star was seen riding on a unicycle and fell into a trampoline.

6/13

Charlie Dimmock holding a pair of shears© Nils Jorgensen/Shutterstock

Charlie became a massive TV star

Continued success – 2003

Thanks to Ground Force, Charlie became a household name, and she became a regular at the annual Chelsea Flower Show. In this 2003 photo, the presenter can be seen wielding a pair of shears before the event kicked off.

7/13

Charlie Dimmock in a white dress and blonde wig holding a cocktail glass© Getty Images

Charlie transformed into Marilyn Monroe

Blonde bombshell – 2004

Charlie experienced her biggest transformation to date back in 2004, changing from a redhead to a blonde bombshell. The temporary look was in order to help launch Ocean Spray's white cranberry juice, and she certainly embraced turning into a Marilyn Monroe-esque figure.

8/13

Charlie dimmock in a black outfit© Floyd/Daily Mail/Shutterstock

Charlie stayed off screens following Ground Force's cancellation

End of an era – 2005

Ground Force came to an end in 2005, with the BBC opting to cancel it. Then director-general, Mark Thompson, said at the time that the programme was "reaching the end of its natural life". The end of the show initially seemed to mark the end of Charlie's TV career, with the presenter taking an eight-year break from screens. Speaking to The Radio Times in 2016, the star revealed that even though she wasn't on television, she was still working. "People think that if you're suddenly not on telly, you've stopped working," she said. "That doesn't happen because we all have mortgages to pay."

9/13

Charlie Dimmock in a garden with Winnie the Pooh and Tigger© WireImage

Charlie teamed up with Disney in 2009

Away from our screens – 2009

One of Charlie's projects while she took a television break was helping Disney with the launch of their Disney Friends for Change initiative. The aim was to help encourage children to get involved in activities that helped the planet. Charlie helped launch the plan in the UK alongside beloved characters like Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

10/13

Charlie Dimmock as the Organic Fairy in a pantomime alongside Tom Evans and Jack Hayes© Tony Kershaw/Shutterstock

Charlie is also a panto star!

Panto debut – 2011

One of Charlie's more surprising projects saw her make her pantomime debut back in 2011. Fittingly, the gardener played the 'Organic Fairy' in a production of Jack and the Beanstalk.

11/13

Charlie Dimmock at the TRIC Awards in a black dress and green sheer blouse© UK Press via Getty Images

Charlie stunned in a 2014 appearance

TRIC Awards – 2014

Charlie continued to look so glam as she attended award ceremonies over the years. Here, the presenter can be seen attending the TRIC Awards in a gorgeous black dress, with a green sheer blouse.

12/13

Charlie Dimmock in a blue outfit with a bridge behind her© Dax/Solent News/Shutterstock

Charlie still loves gardening

Love of gardening – 2023

One thing that has never dimmed is Charlie's love of all things horticultural. Back in 2023, the presenter was invited to open a new Oriental Garden in the Houghton Lodge Gardens.

13/13

Charlie Dimmock alongside co-stars Flo Headlam, Chris Hull​ and Lee Burkhill© CREDIT LINE:BBC / Spun Gold TV

Charlie is still on our screens

Continued stardom – 2025

Charlie remains on our screens, and since 2016, the star has been presenting Garden Resuce, a makeover show dedicated to restoring drab gardens. The star continues to present on the show, which aired its most-recent series back in July.

