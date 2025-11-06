Charlie Dimmock's 28-year career in 13 photos – see her transformation over time

Charlie stayed off screens following Ground Force's cancellation

Ground Force came to an end in 2005, with the BBC opting to cancel it. Then director-general, Mark Thompson, said at the time that the programme was "reaching the end of its natural life". The end of the show initially seemed to mark the end of Charlie's TV career, with the presenter taking an eight-year break from screens. Speaking to The Radio Times in 2016, the star revealed that even though she wasn't on television, she was still working. "People think that if you're suddenly not on telly, you've stopped working," she said. "That doesn't happen because we all have mortgages to pay."

