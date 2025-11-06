Charlie Dimmock's 28-year career in 13 photos – see her transformation over time

Charlie Dimmock has been impressing viewers with her horticultural knowledge since 1997, making her television debut on Ground Force. The star remained with the programme until it was cancelled in 2005, but her career continued to flourish. Since then, Charlie has presented shows including The Joy of Gardening, Charlie's Garden Army and River Walks, and since 2015, she has been part of the Garden Rescue team alongside Lee Burkhill, Chris Hull and Flo Headlam. Viewers have seen Charlie transform over the years from a novice to an accomplished star, see her transformation over the years…
Charlie made her TV debut in 1997
Start of her career – 1997
Charlie made her television debut back in 1997 in Garden Force, teaming up with Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh. The presenter was one of the first choices for the show's producer, John Thornicroft, who came across her in 1992 when she helped build a pond for ITV's Grass Roots.
Charlie looked glam on the red carpet
Awards glam – 1999
Ground Force was an incredibly popular show in its heyday, with the programme being nominated for several BAFTAs and NTAs. Back in 1999, Charlie was seen attending a BAFTA Award ceremony in a daring black dress.
Charlie's decisions caused controversy
Bra controversy – 1999
Charlie courted a lot of controversy when she made her television debut over her decision to not wear a bra. In 1999, she playfully addressed the contention with a snap of her cutting up a white bra. The Observer reported in 1999 that she favoured not wearing bras due to finding them "restrictive" and a hinderance for gardening.
It's not just Helen Skelton who takes on scary challenges!
Charlie's bravery – 1999
When you think of a daring TV presenter, your mind might head straight to former Blue Peter star Helen Skelton, who is known for her insane challenges, including a tightrope walk between the chimneys at Battersea Power Station. However, in 1999, Charlie strapped herself to a plane in order to raise money for Meals on Wheels Day, which was marking its third anniversary.
Charlie showed off her circus skills in 2001
A woman of many talents – 2001
It's not just gardening that Charlie is skilled with, back in 2001, the presenter showed off her circus skills during a surprise performance in Berkshire. The star was seen riding on a unicycle and fell into a trampoline.
Charlie became a massive TV star
Continued success – 2003
Thanks to Ground Force, Charlie became a household name, and she became a regular at the annual Chelsea Flower Show. In this 2003 photo, the presenter can be seen wielding a pair of shears before the event kicked off.
Charlie transformed into Marilyn Monroe
Blonde bombshell – 2004
Charlie experienced her biggest transformation to date back in 2004, changing from a redhead to a blonde bombshell. The temporary look was in order to help launch Ocean Spray's white cranberry juice, and she certainly embraced turning into a Marilyn Monroe-esque figure.
Charlie stayed off screens following Ground Force's cancellation
End of an era – 2005
Ground Force came to an end in 2005, with the BBC opting to cancel it. Then director-general, Mark Thompson, said at the time that the programme was "reaching the end of its natural life". The end of the show initially seemed to mark the end of Charlie's TV career, with the presenter taking an eight-year break from screens. Speaking to The Radio Times in 2016, the star revealed that even though she wasn't on television, she was still working. "People think that if you're suddenly not on telly, you've stopped working," she said. "That doesn't happen because we all have mortgages to pay."
Charlie teamed up with Disney in 2009
Away from our screens – 2009
One of Charlie's projects while she took a television break was helping Disney with the launch of their Disney Friends for Change initiative. The aim was to help encourage children to get involved in activities that helped the planet. Charlie helped launch the plan in the UK alongside beloved characters like Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.
Charlie is also a panto star!
Panto debut – 2011
One of Charlie's more surprising projects saw her make her pantomime debut back in 2011. Fittingly, the gardener played the 'Organic Fairy' in a production of Jack and the Beanstalk.
Charlie stunned in a 2014 appearance
TRIC Awards – 2014
Charlie continued to look so glam as she attended award ceremonies over the years. Here, the presenter can be seen attending the TRIC Awards in a gorgeous black dress, with a green sheer blouse.
Charlie still loves gardening
Love of gardening – 2023
One thing that has never dimmed is Charlie's love of all things horticultural. Back in 2023, the presenter was invited to open a new Oriental Garden in the Houghton Lodge Gardens.
Charlie is still on our screens
Continued stardom – 2025
Charlie remains on our screens, and since 2016, the star has been presenting Garden Resuce, a makeover show dedicated to restoring drab gardens. The star continues to present on the show, which aired its most-recent series back in July.