GK Barry's Nottingham home where she made her TikTok fortune
The I'm a Celebrity star moved to Nottingham for university  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
GK Barry is settling into her second week in the jungle camp as a star on I'm a Celebrity but back home she lives in Nottingham. 

The host of the Saving Grace podcast, 25, grew up in Cambridge but also lived in the British Virgin Islands between the ages of two and eight. 

GK, whose real name is Grace Keeling, upped sticks and moved to Nottingham to pursue a film studies programme before enrolling in a Masters degree in digital marketing at Nottingham Trent University and never looked back. 

The star's Nottingham pad, where she made her TikTok fortune following her debut on the platform in 2020, is a far cry from the floor of the Australian jungle - see inside Grace's home.

gk barry selfie in bedroom © Instagram

Grace's beauty station

The podcaster has offered fans insights into her home decor via her Instagram posts and TikTok videos. The Loose Women panellist's bedroom features a vanity station covered in beauty supplies by a huge window to allow in lots of natural light as she applies her makeup.

gK barry mirror selfie in front of bed© Instagram

Grace's bedroom

In another photo, Grace shared a mirror selfie that revealed her candy pink bedding and shelves covered in sentimental ornamental pieces including framed photos, as well as a Polaroid camera.

GK barry posing in front of lit up vanity station© Instagram

Her upgraded vanity

Grace posed with an upgraded vanity from the one stationed in the corner of her bedroom. The ITV star has had a lit-up mirror attached to the wall in front of a marble-top desk and plush pink chair.

GK posing with arm in air in kitchen© TikTok

Grace's kitchen

The marble theme has been carried through to Grace's kitchen which features grey countertops with oak cabinetry. She has opted for a minimal approach with just a kettle and a blender on the side.

gk barry in her walk in wardrobe© TikTok

Grace's walk-in wardrobe

Fans of the TikToker know that she loves loungewear but as her following has grown, so has her clothing collection. The star's walk-in wardrobe features open cupboards containing rails of clothes and a second chest of drawers displays Grace's perfume collection.

GK barry on treadmill in her living room holding bottle of wine© TikTok

Grace's living room

A small glimpse inside Grace's living room revealed a grey plush sofa with matching cushions and a throw laid over the arm for a cosy feel. 

Her round mirror makes the room feel larger and why not combine your lounge and home gym by adding an under-desk treadmill to the space like Grace?

