'Pulse-pounding' 8-part crime thriller is your next detective binge-watch

Crime thriller fans, listen up! Prime Video's compelling detective series, Cross, is returning to screens in the New Year – and if you haven't seen season one, now is the time to get binge-watching! The high-octane thriller, set in Washington, D.C. and based on characters from James Patterson's best-selling Alex Cross book series, follows a talented homicide detective and forensic psychologist who is uniquely capable of digging into the minds of murderers in order to identify and apprehend them.

The award-winning series is created by executive producer, showrunner, and writer Ben Watkins, whose previous works include biographical drama Wu-Tang: An American Saga and the drama series Truth Be Told, starring Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson. The first season was hailed as "excellent" and a "must-watch" by viewers on social media, who praised leading star Aldis Hodge's portrayal of Alex Cross and will no doubt be looking forward to season two. Here's all you need to know about the show.

© Keri Anderson/Prime Video Aldis Hodge stars as Alex Cross

What is Cross about?

The series follows Alex Cross, a homicide detective and forensic psychologist working in Washington, D.C. In season one, Cross was on the hunt for a sadistic serial killer, known as the Fanboy, leaving a string of bodies strewn around the city. The story also followed Cross as he tried to uncover the truth about his wife's murder, while a mysterious threat from his past appeared, aiming to destroy all he's done to keep his family, career and life together.

As for what fans can expect from season two, the new episodes are billed as "complex, twisted and pulse-pounding". The story follows detective Alex Cross as he pursues a ruthless vigilante who is hunting down corrupt billionaire magnates, according to the synopsis.

WATCH: The trailer for Cross season 2

Who stars in Cross?

Aldis Hodge, known for his roles in City on a Hill, Straight Outta Compton and Black Adam, leads the cast as Alex Cross. He's joined by Isaiah Mustafa (Grey's Anatomy, It: Chapter Two) as John Sampson, Alona Tal (Veronica Mars, Supernatural) as FBI agent Kayla Craig, Samantha Walkes (The Kings of Napa, The Changeling) as Elle Monteiro, Juanita Jennings (What Women Want, A Man Called Otto) as Regina Cross, Johnny Ray Gill (Underground, Chicago PD) as Bobby Trey and Caleb Elijah and Melody Hurd as Alex's son and daughter, Damon and Janelle.

© Keri Anderson/Prime Video Alona Tal plays Kayla Craig

Joining the cast for season two are Matthew Lillard (Scooby Doo, Scream), Jeanine Mason (Grey's Anatomy, Roswell, New Mexico) and Wes Chatham (The Expanse, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1).

What have critics said about the show?

The crime thriller, which boasts a respectable Rotten Tomatoes score of 76 per cent, received mixed reviews from critics. While The Telegraph handed out just two stars, Variety described the show as "tantalising" in its three-star review and RadioTimes said the show was "entertaining enough but cliché-ridden".

© Quantrell Colbert/Prime Video The series follows follows talented homicide detective and forensic psychologist, Alex Cross

Season one of Cross is available to stream on Prime Video now. Season two will premiere globally on February 11, on Prime Video.