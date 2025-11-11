Days of Our Lives star's hair transformation leaves fans saying the same thing

Days of Our Lives star Judi Evans debuted a bold new look at the show's 60th anniversary celebration, revealing a darker pixie cut hairstyle that was a far cry from her usual blonde tresses. The 59-year-old, who has played Bonnie on the iconic soap opera since 2003, shared several snaps from the party, which saw her clad in a cream-colored suit with purple flower detailing on the sleeves. She wore delicate earrings and glamorous makeup for the occasion, with her brown-blonde locks worn in a bouffant-style pixie cut.

"Saturday Morning: cleaning chicken coops. Saturday Night: Days of Our Lives Anniversary Party!" she wrote in the Instagram caption. "Thank you @fabhairbyrocio for my amazing makeup and hair styling, and thank you Richard, Sara, and Jen for the incredible ensemble; thank you for taking me from coop to coup #daysofourlives #days60 #KiriakisKiss."

Fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over her incredible look, with one writing: "I didn't recognize you!" while another added: "You look stunning!" and a third said: "Love the hair color." Her co-stars and friends joined in on the praise, with Abigail Klein (who plays Stephanie) writing: "Bombshell" in all-caps, while Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) added: "Beautiful" and Stacy Haiduk (Kristen) chimed in: "Stunning!"

Judi is no stranger to switching up her hairstyle, and cut it into a blonde bob in 2022, complete with stylish bangs. The actress has been breaking from routine in recent months, and took to the stage to do a comedy set in July for the first time in her career. "Last week I did something terrifying and empowering, I went to an open mic and did a stand-up set," she wrote on social media.

"It was a thrill! I want to push myself to do things that scare me – because what else is life about? I decided to audition for another stand-up competition – and I got in!!" she continued. "I'll be performing/competing next Wednesday, July 30th at Flapper Comedy Club! It will only be my second time on stage, so be gentle…but come say hi and giggle with me!"

© Instagram Judi was glowing thanks to her brand new haircut

Judi has been a staple of the soap opera scene since she was a teenager. Her daytime career began on Guiding Light in 1983, where she played Beth Raines, a role which won her a Daytime Emmy at just 19. However, the win didn't guarantee her a seat at the table.

© Instagram The star is fearless when it comes to trying new things

"Getting that job was a dream, but I can't tell you how many people said, 'You'll never make it. This is not for you. You should do something else,'" she told Woman's World. "Since I was 22, I've heard nothing but, 'There are not a lot of roles for a woman your age,' so it's always been an uphill climb. I just keep scraping along."

© Getty Images Judi has sported a range of hairstyles over the years

After leaving the series, she nabbed a role on Days of Our Lives as Adrienne Johnson in 1986, yet left in 1991 to join the cast of Another World. Judi returned to DoOL in 2003 as Bonnie Lockhart, a role that cemented her status as a soap legend.

© Getty Images She has been a screen staple since 1983

"I have so many wonderful memories," she told the publication. "I've played such dramatic, angst-ridden characters. Bonnie is a great diversion from that, even though she does have that emotional side. She's been through a lot, she's struggled, she's made bad decisions, she's had to pay for them. Hopefully, she's learned from them, but she's still a little bit wacky. It's so fun."